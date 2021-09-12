Kim Kardashian Steps Out Covered in Unconventional Head-to-Toe Leather Suit

Kim Kardashian was spotted donning an all-leather black outfit that covered every part of her body

The reality TV star's outfit included a trench coat, gloves, head covering and a tiny handbag that was the only thing not in black

The revered fashionista is in New York ahead of the Met Gala that is set to be held on Monday

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is one of the most fashionable women in the world and has shown she is not stopping anytime soon.

Kim Kardashian's outfit was certainly a head-turner.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity made another bold fashion statement on Saturday, September 11, as she arrived in New York donning a head-to-toe leather outfit that was assembled by Balenciaga, according to People.

The mother of four, who is in New York for the Met Gala to be held on Monday, was spotted getting out of an SUV showing off her great fashion sense that left many awestruck.

Her outfit included leather pants and top, a heavy trench coat, gloves, stiletto heel boots and head covering all the way to the back, leaving only a small hole for her ponytail.

The only thing in Kim's possession that was not black was her stunning shiny white handbag.

The fashion guru was checking into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Central Park South.

The 40-year-old shared stunning photos on her Instagram of her stunning outfit and captioned it with a knife emoji.

The outfit seemed to have not impressed many of her fans, who questioned why she wore it- with others referring to American Horror Story, as some claimed Kanye was behind it.

Here are a few reactions:

@andreahelfrichofficial said:

"Is anyone else getting major American Horror Story vibes?"

@caitlinallendrums said:

"Kim honey noo this is not American Horror Story."

@carlyjgate said:

"Not ur best look."

@_amitweety_ said:

"Kim been around Kanye for a little too long."

@zaynluv29 said:

"Kanye has to be behind this ensemble."

@_nattruiz said:

"How are you breathing in this Cali heat."

Kanye and Kim mending relationship

Recently, Kanye West and Kim sparked speculation about their ongoing divorce after recreating their wedding during the listening party for Kanye's album Donda.

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, there is a chance that the two, who have four children together, could get back together.

A key driving factor that might see the couple, popularly known as Kimye, reunite is their kids. The source said that they both want what is best for their children.

Kim's commitment to working things out with Kanye was evident during his listening parties, as she brought along their kids to all three of them.

