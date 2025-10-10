Edge Fitness gym membership cost, benefits, and local clubs guide

Edge Fitness is a national gym brand that offers clients experienced trainers, various fitness classes, quality resources and an encouraging atmosphere for all. Prices range between R269 and R499 monthly, but may differ depending on age and third-party partnership discounts.

Edge Fitness offers affordable and practical membership options for South Africans. Photo: Edge Fitness Clubs SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Edge Fitness began in Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa, in 2009 and has since opened 13 stores throughout the country.

and has since opened 13 stores throughout the country. Edge Fitness gym is renowned for its affordability while offering a premium experience via multiple inclusive fitness classes, high-quality equipment and a welcoming atmosphere.

via multiple inclusive fitness classes, high-quality equipment and a welcoming atmosphere. Edge Fitness prices range between R269 and R499 monthly, but may differ , especially if you are a Discovery Vitality member.

, especially if you are a Discovery Vitality member. To sign up, you can visit an Edge Fitness near you or contact them via the relevant contact details.

Edge Fitness is a family-friendly gym company that has 13 stores nationwide

Since being established in 2009, the nationwide gym has opened stores in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Gauteng. However, members have access to all gym locations regardless of where they signed up. The gym is also family-friendly, and has said their group classes are available to those of all ages and fitness levels.

Edge Fitness membership cost: between R269 and R499 monthly

Although customers with Discovery Vitality may save up to 75% on their monthly club membership fee, potential clients may choose from the following membership options online:

Student rate (between 11 and 18)

Monthly rate : From R269 (depending on home club)

: From R269 (depending on home club) Joining fee : From R100

: From R100 Administration fee: R100

The gym offers multiple fitness classes for those of all fitness levels. Photo: Edge Fitness Clubs SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

12-month debit order

Monthly rate : Between R329 and R499 (depending on home club)

: Between R329 and R499 (depending on home club) Joining fee : From R100

: From R100 Administration fee: R100

24-month debit order

Monthly rate : Between R299 and R499 (depending on home club)

: Between R299 and R499 (depending on home club) Joining fee : From R100

: From R100 Administration fee: R100

Benefits

All customers gain access to the following benefits once signed up as a customer on any of the membership plans:

A free body assessment.

Access to all of the gym's clubs and facilities.

All studio classes are free.

Clients must take note of a double debit in May/June and November/December, which is a maintenance levy.

Children are welcome at the gym. Photo: Edge Fitness Clubs SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Edge Fitness membership cancellation

An Edge Fitness cancellation requires 20 days' notice by either contacting the company directly or completing the relevant online form. You will be required to settle any outstanding fees, and a five-day cooling-off period will be applied from the date of signing. Here are the steps:

Step 1 : Contact the gym directly, either via emailing contracts@edgefitness.co.za or completing an online form for them to get back to you.

: either via emailing contracts@edgefitness.co.za or completing an online form for them to get back to you. Step 2: Provide the gym with 20 days' notice before initiating the cancellation process, as outlined in the company's terms and conditions.

before initiating the cancellation process, as outlined in the company's terms and conditions. Step 3 : Settle any outstanding payments with the gym to successfully cancel your gym contract.

: with the gym to successfully cancel your gym contract. Step 4: If your cancellation request is accepted, the company will send you a confirmation.

The gym offers exhilarating spinning classes. Photo: Edge Fitness Clubs SA on Facebook (modified by author) clubs guide

Source: UGC

Edge Fitness trading hours

As of 2025, the company's trading hours are as follows, with exact types varying depending on location:

Monday to Thursday : 05h00 to 20h30

: 05h00 to 20h30 Friday : 05h00 to 19h30

: 05h00 to 19h30 Saturday : 07h00 to 16h00

: 07h00 to 16h00 Sunday : 08h00 to 13h00 (*Quigney Club closed)

: 08h00 to 13h00 (*Quigney Club closed) Public holidays : 08h00 to 13h00

: 08h00 to 13h00 Christian holidays: Closed

Edge Fitness branches

You can find a gym branch at the following locations:

Western Cape : Kloof Street

: Kloof Street Western Cape : Grabouw

: Grabouw Western Cape : Strand

: Strand Eastern Cape: Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay Port Elizabeth : Walmer

: Walmer Western Cape : Walker Drive

: Walker Drive Western Cape : Linton Grange

: Linton Grange East London : Quigney

: Quigney East London : Gonubie

: Gonubie East London : Beacon Bay

: Beacon Bay Gauteng: Spruitview

Clients can expect a wide range of gym equipment available at all branches. Photo: Edge Fitness Clubs SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Contact Edge Fitness, including their head office, via the following details:

Contact number : +27 67 614 4804

: +27 67 614 4804 Email address: join@edgefitness.co.za

Edge Fitness offers versatile and affordable membership options for those over 11, with lower rates offered to students and longer contracts. Those who are with Discovery Vitality have access to discounts, with up to 75% off their monthly fees.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Planet Fitness prices: 2025 membership fees, discounts and specials

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about another local gym franchise for fitness enthusiasts to try out, Planet Fitness. The company was established in October 1995 by Manny Rivera and Mannee De Wet, and has quickly become one of the country's leading fitness companies.

The brand has extended its business since its inception by establishing Planet Platinum and JustGym. As of 2025, the company has 50 branches nationwide.

Source: Briefly News