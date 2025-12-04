How to apply for a Markham account (TFG): Your easy guide

If you want a pleasant shopping experience with added perks, obtaining a Markham account provides benefits such as exclusive deals, a rewards system, and vouchers. As part of The Foschini Group (TFG), you can apply for an account online, via WhatsApp or in person at a TFG store of your choosing.

Markham has been around since 1873. Photo: Markham’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Markham was founded in 1873 in Cape Town, Western Cape, by Henry William Markham and was acquired by The Foschini Group (TFG) in 1968 as one of the group's earliest acquisitions.

by Henry William Markham and was acquired by The Foschini Group (TFG) in 1968 as one of the group's earliest acquisitions. Having a Markham online account has benefits such as tailor-made credit purchasing options and access to additional products and services .

. You can perform a Markham account application in multiple ways, including online, via WhatsApp, or at a TFG store.

Individuals can open a Markham account in-store or online

Those who want to apply can do so via the WhatsApp contact number 0860 834 834 and follow the steps provided, or can do so online. Here are simple steps for opening a TFG Markham account online:

Step 1 : Visit Bash's Markham website and scroll down the webpage to select the Discover more' tab under the 'Benefits' section.

: and scroll down the webpage to select the Discover more' tab under the 'Benefits' section. Step 2 : Select the 'Apply for a TFG money account' dropbox and select your preferred method from either online or via WhatsApp.

: and select your preferred method from either online or via WhatsApp. Step 3 : Those who wish to continue the current application process can select the 'online' tab .

: Those who wish to continue the current application process can . Step 4 : Reconfirm on the following tab whether you wish to continue applying online or via WhatsApp.

: on the following tab whether you wish to continue applying online or via WhatsApp. Step 5 : Complete the online application form with personal details such as your ID number, and select which brand you want a card for under the TFG brand.

: such as your ID number, and select which brand you want a card for under the TFG brand. Step 6 : Tick all of the relevant terms and conditions boxes throughout the application process.

: throughout the application process. Step 7 : Confirm all of the relevant information is included and correct before selecting submit.

: and correct before selecting submit. Step 8: Wait for feedback on whether or not your application has been approved.

Go to ‘Apply for a TFG money account’ and fill in the relevant information. Photo: Bash’s website (modified by author)

Applicants must adhere to the following requirements:

Must be at least 18 years old .

. Must own a valid SA ID or passport .

. Supply a three-month proof of income (bank statements or payslips).

You can check your Markham account balance in multiple ways

Customers who are already signed up can check their available balances via the online portal, WhatsApp, or directly via customer service. The steps for each method are as follows:

Online

Step 1 : Log on to the 'Bash ' website.

: ' website. Step 2 : Check your Bash wallet for any funds already deposited.

: for any funds already deposited. Step 3: Navigate to the 'Account' section and download a detailed statement for the relevant month.

WhatsApp

Step 1 : Text the word 'Statement' to the TFG helpline number 0860 834 834.

: to the TFG helpline number 0860 834 834. Step 2 : Follow the prompts given in the chat.

: given in the chat. Step 3: Customers can also select the 'Account enquiry' option for a detailed statement.

Customer care

Step 1 : Open your cell phone's 'Call' option.

: Open your option. Step 2 : Input the TFG customer care number 0860 834 834 to speak to a consultant.

: 0860 834 834 to speak to a consultant. Step 3: Those with a TFG Connect SIM card can dial \*135# and follow the instructions.

There are multiple ways to check your balance. Photo: Justine de Lange and Tim Robberts (modified by author)

Customers can pay their TFG account via EFT

To make a Markham account payment to close up any money owed, customers can follow these simple steps:

Step 1 : Log in to your banking app.

: to your banking app. Step 2 : Navigate to the beneficiary section and add the banking details.

: and add the banking details. Step 3: Save the beneficiary details and remember to use the 19-digit TFG account number as the reference for all future payments.

Frequently asked questions

Now that customers know how to apply and obtain a Markham account, other essential details, such as banking details and which stores support Markham cards, help customers have a smooth shopping experience. The branch banks with FNB and multiple TFG stores allow for Markham card shopping.

What are Markham's banking details?

Customers can pay their Markham online account via the following banking information:

Bank : FNB Corporate

: FNB Corporate Account holder's name : TFG – Foschini Retail Group

: TFG – Foschini Retail Group Account number : 55790008020

: 55790008020 Branch number: 204109

Save the retailer’s banking details as a beneficiary for a smooth payback process. Photo: Evgeniia Siiankovskaia (modified by author)

How can individuals check their TFG account balance?

Customers can check their TFG account balance in the following ways:

Via the app:

Step 1 : Log on to the Bash app .

: Log on to the . Step 2: Visit the wallet section and select the 'TFG money account' section for information on your account balance.

On the website:

Step 1 : Log on to the Bash website using your login details .

: Log on to the using your . Step 2: Navigate to the 'Manage your account' 'TFG money account' or section for current wallet details.

Via WhatsApp:

Step 1: Save the customer care number 0860 834 834 .

Save the customer . Step 2: Open WhatsApp and go to the chat.

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat. Step 3: Send a message, select 'Account enquiry' and follow the prompts.

Which stores can customers use their Markham account for?

Customers can enjoy shopping with their Markham account at the following stores:

@home

Archive

Coricraft

American Swiss

Dial-a-Bed

Sterns

The Bed Store

The FIX

Exact

Fabiani

Foschini

Galaxy & Co

Granny Goose

G-Star Raw (in-store, not online at g-star.com)

Hi

Markham

Relay Jeans

Jet

Jet Home

RFO

Sneaker Factory

Sportscene

Totalsports

Volpes

Conclusion

Knowing how to apply for a Markham or TFG account helps customers enjoy a shopping experience with additional perks, including rewards and vouchers, subject to terms and conditions. A Markham account also enables customers to purchase now and pay later.

