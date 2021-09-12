Ramapohsa Announces That South Africa Will Move to Lockdown Level 2

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country will move from lockdown level 3 to level 2

He listed the changes to the lockdown regulations as restrictions ease under level 2

Ramaphosa spoke at about the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent death and complications from Covid 19

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

President Cyril Ramaphosa started his national address by highlighting the fact that those who do not vaccinate themselves are at a much higher risk of death or serious complications due to Covid 19.

Ramaphosa said that infections are on the decline across the country and as a result restrictions will be lifted and South Africa will move to lockdown level 2.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa would move to lockdown level 2. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Lockdown level 2 changes

The curfew will be from 23:00 to 04:00

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Restaurants will close by 10 pm.

.Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 10pm.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.

Funerals remain restricted to no more than 50 people. "After-tears" and night vigils are not allowed.

All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Masks remain mandatory.

Vaccine Drive a success

South Africa has administered 14.6 million vaccine doses with a million doses being delivered every four to five days.

Ramaphosa reassured the country that enough vaccinations have been ordered to vaccinate the whole country.

Women have been more willing to get the jab and Ramaphosa urged men to step up and protect themselves and the community.

The president warned that if a lot of people do not vaccinate themselves then they risk creating new variants of the virus.

Ramaphosa said that the sooner South Africans vaccinate themselves then the soon life can return to normal, the economy can recover and medical procedures can return to normal.

"The country must move to Level 1," Malema demands political right to assemble

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters' Commander in Chief Julius Malema has taken to Twitter to demand the constitutional right to assemble.

Malema tweeted just before 9pm on Thursday night that in order for the upcoming municipal elections to be free and fair, then the country cannot remain on the current level of restrictions.

Malema stated that South Africa has to move from the current Alert Level 3 regulations to Level 1 by the time local government elections come around. He went on to say the current lockdown regulations are unsustainable and amount to tyranny in South Africa as well as the political space.

Attached to his statement on Twitter was a poster encouraging people to vote along with the dates for voter registration weekend, which has been set for 18 and 19 September by the Independent Electoral Commission.

Source: Briefly.co.za