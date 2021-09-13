Owen Hargreaves has commented that his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to age despite being on the scene for many years

The former England international claimed his ex-Man United teammate is not slowing down at any moment before the game against Newcastle

The former Bayern and Man City star won the Champions League alongside Ronaldo with the Red Devils back in 2008

Owen Hargreaves has declared that his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has not shown any sign of ageing, Sports Keeda, Strait Times.

The 36-year-old went through the pace with other teammates before the start of the game against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Owen Hargreaves claims Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of ageing. Image: Neal Simpson and Richard Heathcote.

What Hargreaves said about Ronaldo

And Hargreaves has observed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner looks better than ever while he was on the pitch as a broadcaster.

As soon as players came to have a pre-warm up before the game, the former Bayern Munich star made a striking observation about his ex-teammate.

The Canadian-born former England international said

“He looks better from when we used to play together. He looks fitter and stronger. I know he’s 37 but he just looks like he hasn’t aged at all.”

Ronaldo's form against Newcastle

Ronaldo ended up scoring two goals against the Jordie's to the delight of the fans as he marked his return to the Theatre of Dream in sensational style.

A goal in each half from the Portuguese forward helped the Red Devils go top of the Premier League table following a 4-1 win over Steve Bruce's side.

United will be up against Young Boys of Switzerland and Ronaldo is expected to be in ole Gunnar Solskjaer's lineup away in Switzerland.

Hargreaves and Ronaldo won the 2008 Champions League together in 2008 where they defeated Chelsea in the finals.

Solskjaer's news to Man United fans about Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he will not be playing Cristiano Ronaldo in every game to keep him fresh for more important matches, Goal, The Guardian.

The 36-year-old was on fire as he scored a brace in Man United's 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle to mark a sensation return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's performance would put more pressure on the Norwegian boss from fans as it is expected that the Portuguese forward should play every game.

