Ben Affleck was not messing around with a fan who tried to get too close to Jennifer Lopez while demanding a photo

The actor could be seen holding the man back with one arm as Lopez hid behind him, away from the chaos

Lopez must have been impressed with his lover's protection as the two left the European city

Ben Affleck brought out his Batman side during a confrontation with a fan who wanted to force his way to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for a selfie.

The fan was clearly taking no for an answer, Photo: Page Six/ TheImageDirect.com.

The actor and his singer beauty were at the airport leaving Venice, Italy, where they had attended the annual film festival held from September 1 to 11.

From photos shared by Page Six, one could spot the two holding their hands as they walked when a maskless fan got a bit too close as he tried to get photos with the couple.

Before his security arrived, Ben had to deal with the aggressive man, pushing him away as Lopez watched, standing behind him.

Seconds later, the Deep Water thespian's security detail stepped up, grabbed the man, and pushed him further away, ensuring he kept his distance.

After the chaos, the couple held their hands again as they went through the airport, hoping there were no more incidents that would bring all the attention to them.

Page Six reports Lopez accompanied the actor in support of his latest project dubbed The Last Duel, co-written by him and Matt Damon.

She also held a photoshoot in the city with renowned stylists Dolce and Gabbana.

Make first red carpet appearance

The couple thrilled their fans after making an appearance at the 78th Venice International Film Festival held on Friday, September 10.

While the two have been doing rounds on social media based on the two rekindling their love story, they looked stunning, standing beside each other and wearing complimenting outfits.

Ben wore a classic tuxedo while J Lo stepped out, rocking a plunging white dress and showing off her toned legs.

While the two have been spending time together and giving paparazzi good photos for days, this is the first time the pair has stepped out in any formal function together, and they brought their fashion A-game to the festival.

