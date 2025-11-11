Several members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party are alleged to be stuck in the Donbas region in Ukraine

It is reported that the men were sent to Russia under the impression that they were going to receive bodyguard training

The South African men reportedly complained to the MK party about their living conditions

Seventeen South African men, believed to be members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, are reportedly fighting for their lives on the frontlines of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

MKP members in Ukraine

According to News24, the South African men were allegedly sent by the MK party under the impression that they were to be trained to become bodyguards. The members reportedly complained about their conditions to the party leadership but received no assistance. This led the men to reach out to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On 6 November 2025, the Presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that the men had sent a distress call for assistance to return to the country. Magwenya also noted that it was illegal for the men to be in Ukraine as mercenary forces, and Cyril Ramaphosa called for an investigation into how they went to Ukraine.

A letter dated 19 September 2025, addressed to Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov, requested that the South African men be removed from the war zone and sent to a safer location. It is reported that the letter bears the signature of former President Jacob Zuma.

Men misled by former Russian soldier

It is alleged that more than 20 men were initially sent to Russia in July 2025. The men were reportedly sent to Russia to "learn from the world's finest." The letter stated that the South African men had been misled by a former South African soldier in Russia who facilitated the move. The soldier allegedly enrolled the men into a standard basic infantry contract in Pskov, and not for an officer training programme.

The letter also stated that the men said that they were being deployed directly to a combat zone. On Monday, 10 November 2025, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed to News24 that the letter bore Zuma's signature but did not comment on the authenticity of the letter.

Destined for Ukraine and war

The men boarded a flight to Dubai on 8 July 2025 and were allegedly stranded for two days following document issues. Upon their arrival in Russia, their families were reportedly unable to communicate with them for 10 days because their phones were taken away.

It is reported that after the men found ways to communicate with their families, the men told them that there were no professional programs available. The men were sent to a remote location for three weeks of basic military training and were destined for Ukraine. They were allegedly given military clothes, uniforms, stacked in a truck and taken to the bush, where they realised that they were on the frontlines of the war.

According to the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa, Olexander Scherba, the only way for the men to return to South Africa is to surrender and to become prisoners of war (POW). This is believed to be the only way for the Ukrainian government to assist the men.

