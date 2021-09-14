An area in Tshwane called Mabopane has made headlines after residents held nine Eskom employees hostage

Reports state that the power utility's employees were held hostage due to unrest over a mini substation that was out of service

The parastatal's Gauteng spokesperson stated that the employees were rescued by the SAPS and are now safe

Residents of Mabopane, north of Tshwane, have released nine Eskom employees whom they took hostage. The Eskom employees were being held hostage by members of the Morula View community.

Reports state that the members of the community were insisting that a mini substation in their community be restored. The displeased community members wanted the substation to be fixed as soon as possible as it was reportedly out of service.

Nine Eskom employees have been rescued from angry residents in Mabopane. Image: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng spokesperson for the embattled power utility Amanda Qithi confirmed that the Eskom employees were saved by the SAPS.

According to power utility, it was suffering a scarcity of mini substations and undergoing an increase in incidents of failure of equipment due to unlawful connections, interference as well as infrastructure destruction.

EWN reported that Eskom's employees were carefully extracted by the SAPS on Monday evening, 13 September. According to JacarandaFM, Qithi stated that Eskom is attempting to communicate with the community about the reasons behind failure to repair the station.

She went on to explain that the parastatal is trying to cope with the scarcity of mini substations, which has, in turn, resulted in the setback of the substitution of the necessary hardware. Qithi further requested that residents be patient as they attempt to sort the issue out.

