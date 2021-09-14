ANC: Candidate Dispute Deadline Set by Ruling Party Has Been Missed

The African National Congress has allegedly missed the deadline it set to mend the issues surrounding its candidate disputes

The ruling party has been incapacitated by friction happening within itself as well as councillors rejecting requests to vacate their positions

Reports state that there has been rallying within factions to use the disputes and complaints for their own benefit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The ruling party has reportedly skipped its own time limit to fix its councillor candidate disputes which have been crippled by infighting with the addition of those who are currently working in councils rejecting the request to leave their positions thus letting go of their livelihoods.

The news follows the ANC's race against the clock to elude dodging an additional opportunity to submit candidates to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ahead of the local government elections.

The African National Congress has missed its own deadline to fix its candidate list. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Every province in Mzansi has had trouble with finalising disputes. Some have prepared for the distant future as their complaints are anticipated to stay as a problem even after the local government elections have concluded.

Some of the branches of the ruling party are in the process of finalising their meetings in separate communities. EWN reported that party insiders stated that there has been rallying around the issue of complaints with a number of factions using it for their own interests.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pule Mabe said that the ANC had suspicions that they could possibly not be able to take a look at all disputes before the 1 November elections but they did say that they would still take some sort of action after the fact, if there was a need.

A report by TimesLIVE revealed that the Constitutional Court denied the IEC's application to have the elections postponed. Instead, the apex court ordered the IEC to hold voter registration over the weekend before the elections.

ANC KZN to aid families of 3 women shot dead with funeral arrangements

Previously, Briefly News reported that the loved ones and relatives of the three women fatally gunned down during an African National Congress (ANC) meeting in Inanda will receive aid when it comes to plans and arrangements needed for the funerals.

The decision to aid with the funeral arrangements for the families of the victims is due to the recent visit by a team headed by KZN ANC provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, to the impacted families where it was discovered that these families were battling financially.

EWN expressed the irritations felt by the grieving family whilst the ANC part promises to assist the families

Following reports by eNCA on a report by SAPS spokesperson in KZN Jay Naicker, it is confirmed that the motive for the dismal situation is currently unknown whilst KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is persisting the accelerated response of authorities.

Source: Briefly.co.za