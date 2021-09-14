Cristiano Ronaldo gave a rousing speech to his teammates before Manchester United took on Newcastle at Old Trafford

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants the team to have a winning mentality like in the days of Alex Ferguson

The 36-year-old scored a brace on his second debut at the Theatre of Dreams netting in each half of the fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo's speech to his Man United's teammate before the name against Newcastle has been revealed, The Sun.

It is understood that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his teammates understand that they need to play with their hearts and win trophies for the club.

The 36-year-old also added that the team needs to create a winning mentality even after he leaves his darling club.

Cristiano Ronaldo. told his teammates he wanted Mna united to have a winning mentality again before the game against Newcastle Photo by Mathew Peters

Ronaldo's speech to teammates

According to a source Ronaldo said:

‘"have returned to Man United for two reasons.

“The first is because I love the club. The second is I love the winning mentality that breeds through the ranks of this club.

“If you want to succeed, then I need you to love this club from the bottom of your hearts.

“Whether you play or do not play, you need to support your teammates and always give 100 per cent for the club.

“I am here to win and nothing else. Winning brings us happiness. I want to be happy, do you?’

"You are all amazing players and I believe in you, or else I would have not returned.

“ I just want to create a winning mentality, so when I do retire one day, the winning mentality will remain, and this group of players will dominate football, like we did in the past.

“I will do my best for the team but I need your support too. Are you ready to fight? Are you ready to leave everything on the pitch?”

Solskjaer drops news Man United fans do not want to hear

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he will not be playing Cristiano Ronaldo in every game to keep him fresh for more important matches, Goal.

The 36-year-old was on fire as he scored a brace in Man United's 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle to mark a sensation return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's performance would put more pressure on the Norwegian boss from fans as it is expected that the Portuguese forward should play every game.

