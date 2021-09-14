Lionel Messi left Spanish club Barcelona after 21 years, but his move to PSG has continued to generate new topics

Manager of French club PSG, Mauricio Pochettino, has disclosed that everything about Messi’s switch happened so fast

According to Pochettino, a connection exists between himself and the superstar as they are from same country Argentina

The manager of French club Paris Saint-Germain Mauricio Pochettino has narrated how the French club were able to convince Lionel Messi to switch, Mirror reports.

Several top clubs in Europe jostled for the signature of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, but Messi finally signed for the Parisians after Barcelona allowed him to go.

The Argentine player spent 21 seasons with the Spanish outfit and the world was stunned when news filtered that Messi had agreed to join PSG.

He was forced to leave Catalan club Barcelona and everything went rapidly as the 34-year-old was announced as a PSG player.

In a chat ahead of their Champions League match against Club Brugge, PSG boss Pochettino explained why he thinks he was able to convince Messi to join him in the Ligue One. He told Uefa.com:

“I didn't think it was possible [that he would sign for us], and when an opportunity appears and everything goes so fast, you can't immediately process it.

“However, there's that connection: we both are Argentinian, we both support Newell's [Old Boys], we both come from Rosario.

"I have also admired him for a long time when facing him as an opponent, so having him now training with us is really nice.”

