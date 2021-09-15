“Sbwl Chicken”: Mzansi Encourages Local Man Who Proudly Shows Off His Hustle

A local man is a serious influence on social media after posting pictures showing his hustle in a street corner

The young man, Xolani, says he operates his business in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal and he is selling braaied or grilled chicken

South Africans are now encouraging him to keep going because the business is such a brilliant idea and many are praying for its sustainability

Xolani is wowing his social media followers after posting his hustle in his neighbourhood. The young man shared inspiring images of himself in action on a street corner.

@MawrongzJnr is selling grilled chicken and it’s known as Chicken Dust in many townships. The guy is also spotted with his right-hand man and a number of pics show his braaied meat ready to be sold.

The man didn’t write a long caption for his inspiring post. South Africans are delighted for him because he is trying to make ends meet without finding himself on the wrong side of the law. The proud guy operates his booming business around Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

The post reads:

@TillyTiny10 said:

“May God bless your hustle so it gives more profit

@EnhleButterfly said:

“Sbwl that chicken dust yoh.”

@Meng000 said:

“Well done. Nyama yenu looks dry though brazo. Anizame izindlela to present it better and keep it tender.”

@MoloiNoks said:

“Next time ngicela ufake ne location for people to know where to find you.”

@Confused_Jay said:

“Keep up the good work skeem.”

@SeaniMadavha said:

“Your chicken looks delicious. The apron is such a vibe.”

@TaylorForresat said:

“Men who lead by example God bless your hustle.”

@Athi_Mini said:

“I like your sneakers braai master.”

@Themba_Gerald said:

“God bless your hustle Fam.”

@Zanatony27 said:

“Pusha boy, it's gonna pay big time.”

@namanetTsaTholo said:

“Phusha Phanda Play.”

