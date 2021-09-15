The Helen Suzman Foundation says they had made an application at the Pretoria High Court to get answers pertaining to Jacob Zuma's medical parole

The foundation says it wants the court to oblige Arthur Fraser to give reasons as to why he granted Zuma medical parole despite recommendations that he shouldn't

In addition to seeking answers, the foundation wants the court to declare Zuma's medical parole unlawful

PRETORIA - The Helen Suzman Foundation is the latest organisation that is taking the legal route to have former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole reviewed.

The foundation previously gave Arthur Fraser, the National Commissioner of Correctional Services a deadline to explain the reasons he made the decision to release Zuma on medical parole despite the Medical Advisory Parole Board being against that decision.

The Helen Suzman Foundation has approached the Pretoria High Court to have former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole reviewed. Image: Foto24/Getty

Fraser failed to answer the foundation so they have made an application at the Pretoria High Court to finally get answers. According to eNCA, the bid is to ask the court for a record of Zuma's parole as well as the reasons for his parole.

The foundation is also of the opinion that Zuma's medical parole was granted unlawfully so they would also like the court to aside the decision taken by the commissioner, according to a report by SABC News.

South Africans are not too happy about the Helen Suzman Foundation's court application

News of the foundations plans to take legal action against the commissioner and to have Zuma's medical parole overturned have given way to various reactions from South Africans.

On social media, people seem to be against the latest bid and are asking if the foundation has made such applications to tackle other atrocities that have happened in South Africa.

Here's what people had to say:

@kimheller3 commented:

"Has Helen Suzman Foundation ever asked why apartheid leaders who committed crimes against humanity were not jailed and remain free today? Sies "

@BrendaM51777950 commented:

"Who gave the helen suzman that kind of authority. To hell with this foundation don't take them seriously"

@sharpsurety commented:

"Helen Suzman foundation and the rest, most of them including Afriforum has blood in their hands and are walking Free and surely they don't want peace in Mzansi buthi ke o Baas nje."

@Checkma8e commented:

"Helen Suzman or whatever that foreign agency is called is only interested in making sure Zuma remains illegally locked up for a petty charge. Smh"

@Teddyvic2 commented:

"Helen Suzman foundation should wait for concourt judgement cuz now one can suspect their hatred towards majority."

@ProfMahlangu commented:

"One day the true new government of the people will declare organizations like Helen Suzman terrorist organizations. We will live to see that day!"

Source: Briefly.co.za