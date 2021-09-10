South Africans are having a hot debate on social media about the Democratic Alliance's attempt to have Jacob Zuma's medical parole found illegal

The DA's John Steenhuisen issued a statement saying that the party is motivated by two reasons to file the lawsuit

There are people on social media who seems to agree with Steenhuisen and have shown support for the DA

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance has kept its word to file a lawsuit to have former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole to be reviewed and eventually overturned.

The party's leader John Steenhuisen headed to the Pretoria High Court to file court papers on Friday morning, according to EWN. Steenhuisen believes there is no merit to granting Zuma medical parole and that Zuma's release has a political motive.

DA leader John Steenhuisen filed court papers on Friday to declare Jacob Zuma's medical parole to be declared unlawful and unfair. Images: Jaco Marais & Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

In a statement published on the DA website on Friday, Steenhuisen wrote that there are two reasons why they feel Zuma's medical parole should be overturned.

The first reason, Steenhuisen explains, is that the Medical Advisory Parole Board did not agree with releasing Zuma from prison. He further explains that secondly, Zuma's parole was not granted on the basis of legislation.

He highlighted Section 79 of the Correctional Services Act and Regulations which governs the grounds of granting medical parole.

South Africans have mixed reactions to the DA's lawsuit

The DA's decision to legally challenge Zuma's medical parole has received varied reactions and reviews from people on social media.

There are people who are in full support of the DA's actions and believe Zuma should finish off his sentence in a prison cell. Other people on Twitter think the DA is obsessed with Zuma and want the political party to leave the old man alone.

Here are some of the reactions Briefly News put together:

@CourageTheprin1 said:

"DA is obsessed with Zuma...he makes them relevant... Oksalayo DA is a racist party."

@Dumi18247646 said:

"There's no noise no questions when Jackie Selebi , Eugene de Kock, Clive Derby-Lewis. Whites' mushroom organisations like Helen Suzman Foundation, De Klerk Foundation, DA & AFRIFORUM etc are quick to enforce laws when it comes to Zuma. Black man, you are on your own."

@Mlandelisongel2 said:

"What the DA is doing to President Zuma is a disrespect a violation of one's right to privacy and an insult to the black nation something we should not allow because if we do, guess you are next."

@CHRISMBELE6 said:

"They will never talk about De Klerk but they want to tell us about Jacob Zuma, I'm not a fan of JZ but we can't be ruled by DA and Afriforum in this country, they must know that Zuma is out and he's never going back to jail. politically connected or not."

Source: Briefly.co.za