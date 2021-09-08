The DA wants to have the steps taken to have former president Jacob Zuma released from prison on medical parole

The DA stated that granting Zuma a medical parole was not lawful and on Tuesday, 7 September, they released a statement

South Africans have shared a variety of responses to the DA's court bid to have Zuma's medical parole reviewed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is drafting legal steps to have reviewed the decision to hand medical parole to Jacob Zuma. The opposition party maintains that granting the former president medical parole was 'patently unlawful'.

On Tuesday, 7 September, DA leader John Steenhuisen released a statement. In the statement, he said that they will be seeking the records of the decision that led up to granting Zuma medical parole. They will be doing this through a court.

The DA's John Steenhuisen wants Jacob Zuma's medical parole to be reviewed. Image: WIKUS DE WET / AFP and Unkel/ullstein bild

Source: Getty Images

Steenhuisen also said that if it is revealed that the National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser used his own discretion to veto the decision of a review panel, there would be a particular undertaking he would have to go through.

According to News24, that the DA said the process includes gathering the full medical report by doctors that are independent and not Zuma's doctors. The DA added that said report would need to be brought forward to the parole board, relevant doctors and then the Commissioner.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A report by SABC News, Steenhuisen said it was imperative that the parole process is not exploited for either political or political advantage.

Take a look at South Africa's response below:

@Msigi_Emotion wrote:

"Is the DA a victim of Zuma that he was jailed for? ConCourt should be the one doing that because the claim was that he victimised them…"

@NoelMakhudu added:

"The case will be dismissed with cost."

@ArthurB87488493 said:

"Before we go through your process why don’t we prosecute apartheid criminals who are still at large or revisit the apartheid litigation."

@Anzo26 stated:

"Sadly, corruption is interwoven in the entire fabric of the ANC. They are corrupt to the core. Even their so-called good cadres are guilty by omission if not by commission!"

Jacob Zuma's arms deal special hearing postponed, state medical team to examine medical report

Previously, Briefly News reported that reports state that former President Jacob Zuma's special plea hearing in relation to his arms deal corruption and fraud trial has been postponed until 20 and 21 September.

According to eNCA, the postponement was granted in favour of giving the medical team of doctors appointed by the National Prosecuting Authority an opportunity to have a thorough examination of Zuma's medical report provided by his medical team.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga explained that the court proceedings will take place virtually to allow the NPA appointed specialists to consider the medical evidence provided. Mhaga added that Zuma's medical team would be cooperating with the medical team.

Source: Briefly.co.za