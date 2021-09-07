News has broken that former President Jacob Zuma's arms deal trial over the French company Thales has been postponed

The new date has been set for 20 and 21 September and the special plea hearing will be heard virtually

The National Prosecuting Authority announced that the postponement was granted to allow the medical team appointed by the state to examine Zuma's medical report

PORT ELIZABETH - Reports state that former President Jacob Zuma's special plea hearing in relation to his arms deal corruption and fraud trial has been postponed until 20 and 21 September.

According to eNCA, the postponement was granted in favour of giving the medical team of doctors appointed by the National Prosecuting Authority an opportunity to have a thorough examination of Zuma's medical report provided by his medical team.

Jacob Zuma's special plea hearing in his arms deal corruption trial has been postponed until 20 and 21 September. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga explained that the court proceedings will take place virtually to allow the NPA appointed specialists to consider the medical evidence provided. Mhaga added that Zuma's medical team would be cooperating with the medical team.

Mhaga stated that he was unable to comment on whether or not Zuma's medical report would remain confidential.

"In view of the confidentiality of the matter, we will be making no further comments as the matters will be ventilated in court at the next court hearing," said Mhaga.

Zuma's special plea is an effort to have the state prosecutor Downer removed from the arms deal trial in which is accused alongside the French company Thales, according to TimesLIVE.

Jacob Zuma refuses to undergo NPA medical exam

The postponement comes after Zuma flatly rejected a recommendation by the National Prosecuting Authority that he undergo a medical exam.

Zuma was said to have been upset that his health claims are not being taken seriously. The Jacob Zuma foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi accused the NPA of "second-guessing" a medical report submitted by military doctors looking after Zuma according to IOL.

Lawyers file Jacob Zuma's secret medical report, speculation rife over 'mystery' illness

Briefly News previously reported that the health of former president Jacob Zuma is again under the glaring spotlight of the media while the nature of his condition remains shrouded in mystery.

On Friday, his legal team filed a report on his health, the news of which the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed in a statement.

According to TimesLIVE, the report was filed in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Briefly News has it on good authority that the legal team missed the deadline by a week.

Determination of Zuma's fitness to stand trial

The Citizen reported that the report is essential in determining if the 79-year-old is fit to stand trial on charges linked to the arms deal. He is reportedly facing 16 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Source: Briefly.co.za