A Port Elizabeth student shared a video of her school's unique celebration marking 100 years of Afrikaans as an official language in South Africa

The entire Curro Westbrook school community, including teachers and learners, came together in camping outfits for a traditional braai celebration that went viral on social media

The TikTok video, which gained thousands of views, shows the school grounds transformed into a festive space with fires burning and everyone dancing in party mode

A young student from Curro Westbrook shared a video showing how her school celebrated Afrikaans recently. Images: @fhedz1.tyala

Source: TikTok

A 16-year-old Curro Westbrook learner shared a TikTok video showing her school's lively celebration of 100 years of Afrikaans that has taken social media by storm.

The video, shared by content creator @fhedz1.tyala during the second week of May, captures the entire school community participating in what appears to be a massive braai party on school grounds. Students and teachers alike dressed in camping outfits, dancing around fires in braai stands while sipping juice from small plastic cups.

The video was captioned:

"POV: Your school decided to come together and celebrate Afrikaans."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The celebration was part of nationwide events marking a century since Afrikaans became an official language in South Africa in 1925. Originally developed from Dutch and influenced by various African languages, Malay and Portuguese, Afrikaans has evolved into a unique South African language spoken by millions across the country.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

How Curro made it special

Curro Westbrook High School is an IEB school that serves Grade 8 to Grade 12 learners. The school offers a unique range of subjects, including creative arts, swimming, chess, and journalism activities tailored to local interests.

Learners can access additional elective subjects digitally through live lessons presented by Curro teachers. As part of the larger Curro school group, students from the primary school automatically progress to the high school, creating a seamless educational journey from Grade R through matric.

Located in Westbrook Estate in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), the school transformed its premises into a festive outdoor venue that brought together its diverse community. The school's commitment to excellence extends beyond academics, with class sizes limited to 25 learners, they ensure personal attention while fostering a strong sense of belonging among students.

What made this particular celebration stand out was the creative approach; instead of formal ceremonies, the school opted for a traditional South African braai. Everyone wore comfortable clothes, creating a relaxed atmosphere that encouraged participation from all ages.

With everyone vibing, the fires burning in multiple braai stands across the grounds added to the authentic outdoor experience.

A young woman shared a video showing how her school celebrated a century of Afrikaans in SA. Images: @fhedz1.tyala

Source: TikTok

3 other student stories in the news

Cyril Ramaphosa's unexpected response to a student who called him "Cupcake" during a golf game left South Africans in stitches, with many praising him for passing the vibe check.

Two University of Johannesburg students are currently on the run after an altercation led to tragedy, with social media users warning they can't hide forever.

Briefly News also reported on UKZN's latest graduation photos that sparked heated debate online after viewers noticed the overwhelming majority were female graduates, reigniting discussions about the boy child being left behind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News