Army captain, Jamaldeen Tonzua, has been urged to keep inspiring the youth of Ghana after receiving the coveted Blavatnik Scholarship to study at the University of Oxford.

Captain Jamaldeen Tonzua will be pursuing a postgraduate programme in Public Policy at the prestigious university.

3news.com reports that, the chiefs of the Wungu Traditional Area where he hails from, urged him to make Ghana proud at the University of Oxford and to keep inspiring the youth through his extraordinary academic pursuits, professional excellence, and distinguished community service.

Captain Tonzua: Ghanaian soldier with Master's in Law Earns Scholarship to Study at University of Oxford. Photo credit: 3news.com

Source: UGC

Chiefs betow blessings on him

The chiefs bestowed blessings on the Army Captain who has rendered service to his community when he called on them to inform them that he will be travelling out of the country for further academic pursuits towards enhanced community service.

Other academic milestones

Captain Tonzua recently graduated in the top 1% of his postgraduate law programme at Georgetown Law with distinction.

The Ghanaian lawyer with specialisations in International Law, Environmental and Energy Law also received the prestigious Dorothy Mayer Award (for academic achievement and the potential for contribution to the legal profession and the individual’s community) and the Thomas Bradbury Award (for achieving the rank of distinction and the highest academic average in Master of Laws in Environmental and Energy Law).

