Local Girl, 8, Wows SA with Her Incredible Art: “When I Was 8 I Was Eating Sand”

An 8-year-old girl has impressed Mzansi with her painting skills

Apparently, she creates her works of art using only a picture reference and her free hands

SA was certainly captivated by the girl and headed online to share some encouraging words with the little artist

A really talented young girl has social media users excited by her butterfly painting. The 8-year-old, known simply as Gabriella, first caught the attention of Mzansi when a family friend shared one of her paintings online.

Gabriella is a super talented 8-year-old artist. She painted this pretty butterfly. Images: Cyril Basker/Facebook

Heading to Facebook, Cyril Basker also shared a sweet clip of the 8-year-old presenting him with the gift.

"She is only 8 years old in Grade 2 and she freehands her painting by just looking at a picture, when I was 8 years I was eating sand... Thank you Gabriella for this lovely painting," he humorously captioned the post.

Social media users could not believe the talent of the little girl. They headed to the comments section to let Gabriella know just exactly how talented she is.

Check out some of the positive reactions below:

Praelene Buckley said:

"She is amazingly talented, well done my Gabbs."

Melanie Tiramani said:

"Talented, gifted, what a beautiful bespoke painting."

Annie Botha said:

"Absolutely beautiful!"

Heather Thomas said:

"So, talented it's beautiful."

Alecia Manuel said:

"Wow... raw talent... really impressive."

Narissa Sharice Knock said:

"HAHA, the eating sand part."

Artist makes artwork that transforms from a beautiful girl to an old woman

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that an artist identified as Sergi Cadenas has wowed social media users with his artwork which changes from a beautiful young lady to an old woman.

A man named Anthony J James shared the masterpiece on his LinkedIn page and captioned it:

"Awesome artwork and creativity by Sergi Cadenas, this is 'Getting Old'."

In the video, the painting shows a young girl changing into an old woman.

According to Galeria Jordi Barnadas, Sergi Cadenas is one of the world’s leading optical art artists and his paintings are in the Swiss museum Porrentruy Optical Art (POPA).

Cadenas' work has acquired great international projection and his paintings are part of private collections around the world.

Social media reacts

Many LinkedIn users flooded the comment section of James' post to share their thoughts on the adorable painting.

A LinkedIn user identified as Lenis Chepkoech said:

"Wow, great artwork."

Mohammad Bashir Khalil commented:

"Incredible painting."

Sergio Jacinto Ramos wrote:

"Great art work, great artist."

Shreya kumar said:

"Cool drawing."

Angela Davis commented:

"Though... it transformed and transitioned rather quickly. I’d give some time between 21 - 50 age-wise."

Source: Briefly.co.za