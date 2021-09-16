A local woman has raised a sensitive issue regarding marriage and made comparisons between the past and modern day

Ifeyiwa Mkhize argues that she used to enjoy taking care of her father, who was treated like a king at home by her mother despite being a 'commoner'

Mkhize is joined by many local social media users who say a woman didn’t have to be submissive but show utmost respect to her husband

Social media is abuzz following a beautiful snap shared by Ifeyiwa Mkhize on Facebook. The lady seems to suggest that gone are the days where a woman would kneel down when bringing food to the man of the house.

Mkhize argues that she grew up under the same circumstances where a wife had to bend her knees to give the husband water to wash his hands before bringing a meal.

In a lengthy post, she also says his father was treated like a king although he was a common man and she also played a pivotal role in taking care of her dad.

South Africans are debating about the culture of marriage. Image: @IfeyiwaMkhize/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mkhize wrote on Facebook:

“This is literally how we grew up, seeing our mothers serve our fathers and as soon as we were old enough, we were taught how to do it and to do it right. My father, a layman and commoner, was served like a king in his home because that's exactly what he is.

“As soon as he walked in, I would take his jacket and shoes, hand him the remote and proceed to the kitchen to either tell my mom that he has confirmed that he is hungry or to fetch the warm water for him to wash his hands and wipe with a clean cloth. Sometimes my mother and I would pass each other on the passage as she carried the food on a tray or I'd go back and fetch everything.”

The post reads:

@Thokozani Mthombeni said:

“Abanye bethu abayazi lento ngoba abaZalelwanga emshAdweni.”

@Ifeyiwa Mkhize said:

“We must allow ourselves to be taught. Ezinye izinto ungangazalelwa kuzo kodwa ungazicosha ngendlela. IsiZulu sithi ithi ingahamba idle udaka.”

@leolo Madiba said:

“Same thing with my grandparents, I still do that when I visit them and my grandad get served. Even the tea first thing in the morning, my grandma often give me such talks that never let the new day generation ruin the beauty of our culture.”

@uMthetheleli Wethu said:

“Wow, our upbringing is exactly the same.”

@Nomashenge Dlamini said:

“I love that you have this opinion. I love that you’re genuine about it too.”

@Zama Ngigi said:

“I love this.”

Source: Briefly.co.za