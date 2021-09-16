"Heavy Stuff", AKA, hints his upcoming album, will address, hard truths

AKA has hinted has shared that his upcoming album with address the heavy stuff that has occurred in his life this year

Supa Mega's fiancée Anele Tembe passed away earlier this year in Cape Town and there has been a lot of mystery surrounding her death

The rapper was a guest on YFM when he mentioned that the upcoming project will deal with the heavy stuff

AKA has revealed that he is preparing to drop a new album later this year. The rapper was a guest on DJ Ankletap's show recently.

AKA has hinted that his upcoming album will address hard truths. Image: @Yfm/Twitter, @akaworldwide

Supa Mega was at the radio station to promote his new project with Costa Titch. The Fela In Versace hitmaker hinted that his solo project is on the way.

The star shared that the upcoming album will deal with the hard truths about his life. Many people have been calling Mega out on social media following the tragic passing of his young fiancée Anele Tembe earlier this year.

According to ZAlebs, Mega said he wanted to drop bangers first when he released the project with Titch. He shared that he will deal with personal stuff on the album that's on the way.

"Obviously later in the year, my project is still going to come out. And then I’ll deal with all of that heavy stuff. You know what I’m saying?"

YFM dropped a clip of the interview on Twitter. Tweeps took to the Gauteng-based radio station's comment section to share their thoughts on the interview.

Check out some of their comments below:

@thembiGod_1 wrote:

"After dark there’s light."

@ZGoasu said:

"Okay, now I want to hear him on his album. I want those Touch My Blood vibes -'Beyoncé', 'Daddy Issues' etc. where he actually shares his actual experiences."

@Kagisho1Mk commented:

"This man is a genius if I tell you."

@madodana19 said:

"We love this man."

@Mayhem_ks added:

"Long Live Supa Mega!"

AKA apologises to Thando Thabethe after fiery interview

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA took to social media to address the awkward interview he recently had with Thando Thabethe on 947FM.

The interview trended after the rapper viciously shut down Thabethe when she asked him about his late fiancée Anele Tembe. It seems AKA has realized the error in how he addressed the matter because he apologised to Thando.

He posted a picture of himself and Thando in happier times and even thanked her for being in his corner during the rough times. Briefly News had previously that the super awkward interview between AKA and radio presenter Thando Thabethe left Mzansi cringing super hard.

