A young South African cyclist decided to hold onto a bus for a free lift but when it hits a pothole, it goes south bigtime

The young bicycle rider is seen in a video doing what is called 'bus surfing' but he didn’t anticipate the pothole and he is later seen kissing the ground

Many people are laughing at the kid and some peeps believe it’s a lesson to all those who think surfing trucks or buses is a cool idea

South Africans are aware of 'train surfing' but this time it happened on a bus in KwaZulu-Natal. One kid is seen in a video riding his bicycle while holding onto a bus and he seems to enjoy the ride.

However, the bus hits a pothole and the boy loses his grip and bails. The clip is going viral and attracting hilarious reactions.

According to SA Long Distance Truckers, the incident happened in KwaMashu, one of the biggest townships outside of Durban. They captioned the video:

“The dangers of surfing on the back of buses and trucks... If you laugh, you go to hell.”

South Africans are entertained by a young biker who falls in a viral video. Image: @SALongDistanceTruckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Jaliza LeeAnn said:

“If that was the X generation and before, we would have gotten a moerse hiding.”

@Neville Mukombwe said:

“Good, only if your mom & dad loved you you could not do that.”

@Jacpobus Steyn said:

“Have to get injured to learn lessons, it's called growing pains.”

@Victor Mahlo said:

“Good lesson learned, hope he still got his smile.”

@Pfari Mpfareni said:

“The next thing they will charge the bus driver.”

@Hannes Swanepoel said:

“Got to water that face plant.”

@Khuile Mthethwa said:

“Good.”

