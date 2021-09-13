South Africans are in disbelief as they watch a video of a truck that keeps moving forward after an accident

The truck driver lost control of the truck as he tried to turn a corner; it capsizes but its engine and chassis keep moving forward, leaving the entire body next to the road

Social media users are seriously laughing at the clip and some say they need commitment like the vehicle’s engine

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of a truck that capsized but continues to move is causing a stir on social media. This is seen in a video clip posted by @GigaBoas on Twitter.

The short clip shows the big vehicle turning what looks like a sharp curve but the driver loses control of his vehicle and it capsizes. However, many social media users are amazed at the fact that the engine or chassis keeps running and moving forward, leaving the top part lying on the road.

The troubled driver is seen chasing behind the chassis and there’s music playing in the background, a song similar to one of a tune performed by Celine Dion, My Heart Life Will Go On.

The Twitter account holder is also surprised as to how this could have happened and Briefly News looks at the funny reactions from the viral post.

The account holder wrote:

“The truck engine: I must reach my destination no matter what, hahaha.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi is laughing at a video of a truck that keeps moving after an accident. Image: @Gigaboas/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@KeiellezoKipya said:

“The driver is running to save the chassis hahaha.”

@Tinono_11 said:

“Even if the top half stays behind.”

@C13mz3 said:

“uDriver uzoza nom'thwalo hahahaha.”

@Alfred8058 said:

“Yhoooo still on gears.”

@Gigaboas said:

“Lol, he was confused the way he chased.”

@Cold_Summer said:

“What about the botched Celine Dion song hahaha.”

@RealSbu_Genge said:

“How on earth hahaha.”

@Mind_Carnage said:

“Lol, the kind of commitment I need in life.”

“Captain”: Saffas react to a video clip of a truck driver who does a safety checklist before the crash

In a similar post, Briefly News reported that a local truck driver is being celebrated on social media for his vigilance on the road. The guy’s video surfaced on the internet through the SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page.

According to the page, the guy is only identified as Charlie and he seems to be seriously aware of his safety on the road and there are massive reactions to the short clip on the social networking site.

Judging from the clip, it seems the guy is prepared for any scenario on the road and checks his airbrakes, temperature of the truck and a number of features. The group said on Facebook:

“Charlie sent this video. Quite funny how everything is written down before. Watch till the end.”

Source: Briefly.co.za