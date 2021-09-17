Plot Thickens, Boohle's brother in law, speaks out, claims singer, owes him

Boohle's brother-in-law Tee Jay Chuene has accused the singer of owing him money for songs he wrote for her

Tee Jay, who is a music producer, took to social media and shared that he has been working with Boohle from 2014 but the songstress has not paid him a cent

Tee Jay said most of Boohle's hit songs were produced by him and he's not happy that she's making money with the tracks but not paying him

Boohle's brother-in-law Tee Jay is not happy with the singer. The music producer took to social media to show love to Cassper Nyovest after the singer threw him under the bus recently.

The songstress revealed that Mufasa did not write the smash hit, Siyathandana. She was a guest on MacG's Podcast and Chill recently.

Tee Jay alleged that Boohle has not paid him a cent for all the songs he has written for her. The music producer claimed he wrote all the songstress' hit songs when she was still on the come-up.

Tee Jay said he was the singer's producer from 2014 until February this year, according to ZAlebs. He said what irritates him the most is that Boohle is gigging all over Mzansi with the songs they did together but he is not getting his cut.

When a fan asked Tee Jay on why he wrote so many songs for Boohle, the little known record producer said:

"Because we were hungry and we had to open doors, hence she has a lot of hit songs."

Other tweeps joined the conversation and shared their thoughts on Tee Jay's claims. Check out what they said below:

@Katlegosegogela said:

"She sounded selfish, she didn't even try to defend @casspernyovest instead of trying to take the whole credit for herself. She's ungrateful."

@TebDunc wrote:

"Aren't you supposed to be a ghost writer njayam? Like a ghost ghost..."

@uthandomjoli commented:

"Bathong wena, are you serious??"

@tumeloditle

"Tee Jay you are the guy who has been hustling with Boohle since, if I'm not wrong you used to work in the health industry."

