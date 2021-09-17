Radiant Lady Causes Traffic Online as She Graduates as Fresh Medical Doctor

Adebisi Adeyeye, a brilliant and absolutely beautiful young lady, has graduated as a medical doctor after eight years in school

Her stunning photos and inspiring journey have gotten lots of social media users reacting massively

Adeyeye enlisted a number of people who she owed her success to in the post that is fast going viral

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A beautiful young lady identified as Adebisi Adeyeye has gathered thousands of reactions on her LinkedIn account after disclosing that she just graduated as a medical doctor.

Apart from the pictures looking absolutely stunning, Adebisi's story has also been completely inspiring as she indicated that the journey had to take her eight years, and she needed to deal with a number of challenges on her way.

"The past years have been a roller coaster of events and phases. All of which I am grateful for," Adebisi said.

A lady named Adebisi Adeyeye has graduate as a medical doctor, making her family extremely proud. Photo credit: Adebisi Adeyeye

Source: UGC

However, the brilliant and beautiful doctor mentioned a number of people she owes her success to in the words:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"My friends turned family, my Christian family and fellowship, my academic achievements, mentors and most especially the transformation from the girl who moved into Unilag Campus in 2014 to this lady leaving today."

Congratulatory messages

Below were some of the heartwarming reactions that social media users poured on the young doctor after reading the summary of her story

Paul Ibitoye said:

Congratulations! Welcome to the exclusive club! I also spent 8years studying Medicine due to series of industrial strike actions! The rest is history now. Thank God for you for successfully completing the course.

Festus Enoghase indicated:

Congratulations Doc. May the good Lord keep you safe in the your profession. May He (God) save lives through in the name of Jesus. say a big AMEN to that. Once again, congratulations!!!!!

Twin ladies in Ghana become doctor and pharmacist

In an equally interesting report by Briefly News, identical Ghanaian twin sisters, Selom Agboli and Sedem Agboli, both graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon (UG) with degrees in the medical field.

In their report as narrated by a popular digital marketer, Edward Asare on Twitter, it is indicated that Selom Agboli is soon to pass out as a medical doctor whilst Sedem Agboli has already become a pharmacist.

Amazing detail

One of the most eye-popping details in their story is the fact that the two brilliant sisters are only 23 years of age, which makes them two of the youngest professionals in both fields.

Source: Briefly.co.za