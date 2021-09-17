Female Furniture Maker, an amazing lady on Twitter, is turning old tyres into wonderful internal decor products

With this, the lady whose handle is @Retyredglam, is not only making a living, but also saving the planet from too much waste

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the heartwarming comments from tweeps who have clearly been blown away by the lady's products

A beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as Female Furniture Maker, with the handle, @Retyredglam, is winning the admiration of many social media users with her talent and creativity.

Digging through her account, Briefly News found lots of stunning indoor furniture, as well as amazing wall hangings that the lady was able to create using old tyres.

The double benefit

Female Furniture Maker's talent is not only serving as a good source of livelihood for her; she is also saving the planet by making good use of the tyres that would have added to the huge waste mother Earth has to deal with.

Meet the Talented lady Turning old Tyres into Unique wall Hangings & Furniture Credit: @Retyredglam

@joy_zelda, a Twitter user, was so impressed with the Female Furniture Maker's works that he was literally pleading with social media users to make her trend.

See his post below

Social media comments

Below were some of the interesting thoughts tweeps shared after seeing the lady's works

Humble Kind and Patient mentioned:

this need a huge round of plause and a full support big up you young black entrepreneur and the good work of discovery Kasi economy great job well done ......

Sizakele Ndzhukula indicated:

Amazing work. This is called upcycling. Great for diverting waste from landfill sites and taking used tyres out of the communities. Well done.

BlackNgamla stated:

But she's waiting good tyres, look at the threads of that Tyre, you can still get some miles on it...

See the Female Furniture Maker's post below

Source: Briefly.co.za