“Nivea Salt & Pepper”: Café Uses Deodorant Bottles on Table, SA in Stitches

A pic of two very unconventional salt and pepper shakers has left South Africans confused

The crafty condiment dispensers are made using old deodorant bottles but had social media users feeling like someone took recycling way too far

Briefly News sifted through the comments section and compiled some of our favourite reactions to the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An interesting picture of two Nivea roll-on bottles being used as salt and pepper shakers has social media users laughing. Many people seem to think the frugal restaurant has taken its 'environmentally-friendly' approach just a little too far.

A local eatery has used empty deodorant bottles to serve its customers. Snaps of the 'condiment shakers' had SA laughing. Images: @Thembi_Khoza17/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @Thembi_Khoza17 shared the controversial image.

"WHY?" she pleadingly captioned the image.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It seems someone has taken their old deodorant bottles and filled them with salt and chilli powder. The innovative person has even cut holes in the caps, just like a real condiment shaker.

South Africans, however, were not left convinced. One person hilariously remarked that DIY video's on the internet have lead people to take things too far.

Check out some of the rest of the comments below:

@DiNinja2 said:

"These life hacks videos are killing the nation."

@kgoxigadi_Kgadi said:

"There is no prank that made me laugh so hard like this one."

@Nosie_laMbatha said:

"TF. Andizi mina."

@rushokeng1 said:

"People will stop stealing the shakers."

@Tulani30 said:

"HAHA Innovation."

@Awelani0012 said:

"It's called recycling."

@IamRoyalty99 said:

"People dislike creativity neh... They first laugh, then they copy."

Peeps have mixed reactions to transparent smartphones: "How do you find it"

In more news about strange and interesting objects, Briefly News previously reported that one man has social media users caught up in a heated debate after sharing an interesting clip of a 'see-through' smartphone.

While it remains unclear whether or not the innovative tech device has actually been manufactured, the young man has asked his followers what they think about the idea.

Heading online, LinkedIn member Anthony J James shares the short clip.

"Future smartphone idea - yes or no?" he captioned the post.

From the clip, it looks like users of the device will be able to see right through their hands while operating the phone. It also features a translucent charging port.

Check out some of the mixed reactions to the phone below:

Ken Soleyn said:

"Cool. I am looking forward to the day when no smart phone will be needed at all. Just project the UI in front of my eyes via an interface somehow connected to my brain. With that I will be able to navigate anywhere on earth, call anyone and see an image of them and have a conversation. I will also be able to access every book ever written as well as every movie ever made. I would also be able to make a virtual visit to anywhere on earth."

Marcus Macht said:

"Dumbest idea ever! How do you find it when you dropped it somewhere and forgot where?"

Hasara Liyanage said:

"Spending hours in the morning looking for the phone."

Vincent Kwok said:

"Not just yours, but your wife’s, your kids’ phone, and when you find them all, you have to spend an extra minute to tell which phone is who’s. Unless of course you have a phone cover for each phone, which would look pretty ugly like empty phone cases."

Palesa Lehasa said:

"ABSOLUTLEY YES, I love this idea."

Bradd Williams said:

"Does it do something other than just being clear? I had a clear phone in 1993. It was cool. You could see the inner parts. It was just a phone, though."

Thomas Alexander Kær Kønig said:

"This is just plain unfeasible. You'd have to make all internal components transparent too - battery, processor, camera (which by definition won't work if it can't catch light), you name it."

Source: Briefly.co.za