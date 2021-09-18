Haibo: SAPS Arrests Alleged Stock Thief With White Kombi Full of Sheep

The police have arrested one suspect in an operation when a vehicle carrying sheep was stopped

Two other suspects managed to flee from the scene and an investigation has been launched into the incident

Social media users urged the police to get tough on stock thieves as farms are being increasingly targeted by thieves

Free State - The Heilbron SAPS conducted a blue white light operation on Thursday 16 September 2021. The SAPS stopped a white Kombi full of sheep.

Three suspects were inside the vehicle, two managed to flee while the police managed to take one into custody. The police posted a report on their Facebook page.

A white Kombi full of sheep was stopped by the police prompting two suspects to flee. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

An undisclosed number of sheep were recovered in the operation and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Social media users take to the internet to react to the stock theft

Koloti Seabata:

"And these people are busy stealing from the farmers, afterwards sell the very stolen sheep to us to perform our important ritual ceremonies ."

Andile Wanda Ntshangase:

"Fled the scene how with police on sight, aren't you guys trained to run and chase them."

Skhumbuzo Mthembu:

"Don't take this for granted, those criminals are the ones that killing farmers."

Keorapetse Otlankaraba Peete:

"We might joke but this is actually serious. These people are armed when they go steal these animals, with the rate of farm murders in SA I hope the remaining culprits are found."

Suspected stock thieves arrested for trying to pull wool over cops' eyes

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that two suspects were taken into custody on Thursday morning after police confiscated seven suspected stolen sheep.

The suspected stock thieves had hidden the sheep in the luggage compartment of a bus. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga personally took charge of the situation.

She is on a mission to eradicate stock theft in the Eastern Cape. The suspects, aged between 27 and 35 were arrested at Xaxazana Locality, in Mount Fletcher.

