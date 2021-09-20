The Constitutional Court on Monday, 20 September, made a judgement regarding the DA's application to stop the IEC from reopening candidate nominations

The opposition party went to the apex court in an attempt to halt the Electoral Commission's decision

The aforementioned application has since been dismissed by the ConCourt as it found that the IEC was not unlawful, invalid or unconstitutional

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

On Monday, 20 September, the Constitutional Court brought forth its judgement regarding whether or not the IEC can reopen lists of candidates before the polls on 1 November, 2021. The ConCourt ruled that the IEC's candidate nomination system is not unlawful, invalid or unconstitutional.

The DA made its way to the ConCourt to oppose the second chance for parties to put forth their submissions of councillor candidate names which was a decision made by the IEC. This will allow for more people to contest the local government elections. The application has since been dismissed by the ConCourt.

In early September, the apex court stopped the IEC's attempt to move the elections to next year. The ConCourt, on Saturday, stated that its judgement will not determine that the lack of a weekend for voter registration would be detrimental to the openness of elections.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the DA's application to stop the IEC from reopening the candidate nomination process. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images and Jacques Stander/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

It went on to say that it has been recognised in a grand scale that the hosting of said weekend would assist and enhance the fairness of elections, according to The Citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A report by ECR NewsWatch revealed that the apex court officially dismissed the opposition party's application in which it challenged the IEC's resolution to have the candidate nomination process reopened.

Julius Malema blocked from voters registration by ANC supporters, EFF irked

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema's final day of the Economic Freedom Fighters' mobilisation drive for voters in KZN reportedly did not end well. This was caused by an unruly crowd of African National Congress members who allegedly pestered the 'Red Berets' leader and supporters of his party.

The matter occurred in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, 19 September. This forced Malema to state that elections cannot be both free and fair as the ruling party is stopping additional parties that are registered from campaigning.

Malema said that he would not permit parties to attempt to frighten him. He has now sworn to submit a complaint with the IEC about the occurrence in the KZN midlands.

Source: Briefly.co.za