On his last day of voters registration mobilisation in KwaZulu-Natal, EFF leader Julius Malema faced troubles with ANC supporters

A disorderly group of ANC members reportedly attempted to intimidate Malema as well as supporters of the EFF

The ANC members allegedly blocked Malema from going to a voters station and he has now revealed that he will be submitting a complaint to the IEC

Julius Malema's final day of the Economic Freedom Fighters' mobilisation drive for voters in KZN reportedly did not end well. This was caused by an unruly crowd of African National Congress members who allegedly pestered the 'Red Berets' leader and supporters of his party.

The matter occurred in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, 19 September. This forced Malema to state that elections cannot be both free and fair as the ruling party is stopping additional parties that are registered from campaigning.

Malema said that he would not permit parties to attempt to frighten him. He has now sworn to submit a complaint with the IEC about the occurrence in the KZN midlands.

IOL reported that the impasse occurred at around three voting stations. At one of the stations, the members of the ruling party managed to lock the gates. In the township of Dambuza, EFF supporters created a 'human shield' around their leader to usher Malema to the next voting station.

A report by SABC News revealed that while in KZN, Malema visited Phoenix where he called for calm and peace following the horrific Phoenix massacre which occurred during July's civil unrest in the province.

Below are just a few of the responses left by South Africans to the ANC supporters blocking Malema:

@sindane3 said:

"They don’t know what to do, their party is dying, they have no leader, they don’t know who to follow and they are all over the show. They are an opposition party to the EFF, we like what we see."

@MhlaaaMhlawakhe wrote:

"Even ANC people are following the people's CIC."

@NtshengedzeniMu asked:

"Did Zikalala condemn his party behaviour?"

