Cyril Ramaphosa Says It Will “Take Time” to Fix the ANC, SA Has Mixed Reactions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has Mzansi talking after opening up about his plans for the future of the ANC

Ramaphosa has pleaded with South Africans to keep supporting the ANC, saying it is a "big organisation" and that "things take time"

Mzansi, however, were not so convinced and shared some heated reactions to the post in the comments section

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stirred up some mixed reactions from social media users after heading online to reaffirm the African National Congress's commitment to fixing Mzansi.

It seems his campaign speech hit the wrong mark with many young South Africans who have become disillusioned with the ANC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said it will "take time" to fix the ANC. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, @CyrilRamaphosa shared a clip of the lengthy speech he gave to a small crowd.

"The ANC is a big organisation, things can take time. But once it gets into top gear, you will see. Kuzosukamaphepha kusal’amazambane," he captioned the post.

Check out some of the reactions to the video below:

@Asiphe59035432 said:

"You think people of South Africa are fools, we are tired of empty promises Mr president, unemployment is very high now you telling us kuzosukamaphepha kusal' amazambane. That's true kuzobanjalo ANC must on the bench now, we are tired of your empty promises."

@TheAutoDragon said:

"It gets into top gear, makes false promises then goes back to its normal self once elections are over. Predictable..."

@EmisangRadio said:

"27 years to get into top gear? Aowa guys. Rest for 5 years. Go strategise and come play when you are serious. At this rate and pace, you are creating an unstable environment for all."

@MrPro_ducer said:

"Ba tlhomola pelo nou. They wanna remain in POWER so that they can continue making our lives a living hell. They eat alone, they kill us, they starve us n then burn the food we desperately need. They take our jobs, make ish more and more expensive."

@Thambu02 said:

"We are not your puppets."

@Phunyu2 said:

"Contradicting yourself, a big organisation shouldn’t be struggling to deliver basic needs to the people. 27 years later people still don’t have access to clean water, no roads, overcrowded schools and no access to tertiary education. I don’t even want to talk about jobs."

