Mr Cash Time has warned followers to be wary of falling into the trap of pretending to be someone they are not

The rapper has been spending his time working on his clothing line but recently took to social media to share some words of wisdom

K.O suggest people should "wake up" and see the world for what it truly is beyond all of the fakeness that surrounds it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As someone who is exposed to the public eye, Caracara hitmaker K.O has taken it upon himself to advise his followers to be vigilant about what they choose to absorb in the world. The rapper cautioned peeps to be aware of the fake.

K.O has warned his followers to be aware of how many things are fake in this world. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Last year K.O spent his time working on his fashion line Skhanda Life. Briefly News reported that the rapper was putting in the hours when it came to developing his brand.

Mr CashTime hopped on his Twitter to make followers aware that a lot of what they see, especially on social media is fake. From the shoes to the relationships, all the way down to their happiness, people are putting on many faces.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Cedrinho21 weighed in on the tweet commenting:

"Simply because REAL is hard work, REAL ain’t easy and ultimately that’s what makes REAL so RARE."

@thvbxso added:

"GOAT talk. I respect what you've done for the game. Folded hands and the opportunities you've granted young people over the years it's nothing short of a blessing to have such human being."

@kvnGreyMusic wrote:

"Celebs don’t understand that people don’t care about them. None of these theatrics matter to people, Real or Fake. Dope or Wack. It’s all about the emotional impact. People see your car the feel some type of way, they listen to your music they feel some type of way. FEELINGS."

K.O details hard work he's putting into his brand: "So motivated"

The Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has not deterred Mzansi rapper K.O's work ethic. The star recently took to social media to share details of the hard work he has been putting into his brand lately.

Briefly News reports the Supa Dupa hitmaker has released new music and has also dropped a few videos this year. He has also been working on the winter range of his fashion line, Skhanda World. K.O said he is really motivated to put more effort into himself this year.

He tweeted:

"I've really been on my grind lately, the music we making, the record label, the 2020 winter range. So motivated."

Source: Briefly.co.za