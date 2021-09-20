Idols SA top 10 contestant Ithana has withdrawn from the popular Mzansi singing competition due to medical reasons

The aspiring singer's sad news was revealed by M-Net in a statement on Sunday, 19 September

The channel's management and the viewers of the show have wished the aspiring musician a speedy recovery

Idols SA contestant Anathi Conjwa has withdrawn from the singing competition due to health issues. M-Net shared the sad news on Sunday, 19 September.

'Idols SA' top 10 contestant Ithana has withdrawn from the singing competition. Image: @ithana.music

Source: Instagram

In a statement, the channel wished the singer, known by her stage name Ithana, a speedy recovery. M-Net said the aspiring musician's health is of "paramount importance".

"I know that this would not be the last time South Africans see her on their screens," said Nomsa Philiso, according to The South African.

The viewers of the show took to Ithana's comment section on her Instagram account to also wish he a speedy recovery.

__lit.a.go__ said:

"Get well soon."

msi_moli wrote:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery and may God grant you more in music and career... it's sad you withdrew but I guess it's for the best."

lindokuhle_lee_xulu commented:

"How can you do this to us? Hope all is well, my votes are withdrawn as you no longer on Idols."

__lit.a.go__ wrote:

"You really withdrew??"

mbu_lelobaas commented:

"I was crying the whole day when I heard this."

thabsmm wrote

"Sooo disappointed. Why are you not on Idols. I am your biggest fan."

yxzpush said:

"Did you withdraw? What’s happening?

savage.neli added:

"I'm soooo frustrated by you leaving."

Idols SA winner Zama gets new wheels

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Idols SA Season 16 winner Zama Khumalo took to social media to show off her brand new set of wheels. The singer bagged her Kymo Xciting 400 scooter earlier this week.

The R120 000 scooter was part of Zama's package as the winner of the singing competition. Apart from the scooter, Zama also bagged a cool R1 million, a recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee and a Toyota Starlet 1.4, among other prizes.

She took to Instagram to show off her new ride, according to ZAlebs. She captioned her post:

"Just got my new baby today, early birthday present... Thank you @idolssa, this is all because of you and shout out to @kymco_southafrica for this beautiful scooter."

