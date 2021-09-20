Tumi Morake Remembers Late Musician Killer Kau in Sweet Video: "Gone Too Soon"

Actress and comedian Tumi Morake took to social media to remember late Amapiano star Killer Kau

The media personality shared that Killer Kau was funny and it was cool to hang out with him

Tumi Morake posted a video of herself with the young musician having fun and sharing a flirty joke

Comedian Tumi Morake took to social media recently to share a special moment she had with Killer Kau before the young musician passed away.

Tumi Morake remembered late musician Killer Kau in a sweet video.

Source: Instagram

The actress posted a sweet video of the two of them sharing a joke at an event. The star told her more than 500k followers that the musician was such as vibe.

The funny lady told her peeps on Instagram that she found the video on her cellphone. TshisaLIVE reports that she captioned the post:

"Ah man, found this memory on my phone. Killer Kau was a vibe."

Tumi's followers took to her comment section to react to the video of the late star. Check out some of their comments below:

dineodi said:

"Killer BAFWETHU. Rest in the joyfulness of Paradise."

zile_thebrand wrote:

"Still unbelievable."

akanigama commented:

"He was a happy soul. Gone too soon."

boity88 said:

"I miss him."

mokgadi_rozy commented:

"Wow, he was such a vibe. May his soul continue to rest."

audijijana added:

"Gone too soon yhoo."

Video of Killer Kau talking about death surfaces online

In related news, Briefly News reported that late Amapiano artist Killer Kau was apparently not afraid of death. A video of the yanos star talking about death has surfaced on social media.

In the trending clip, the musician claims that he isn't afraid of passing away. He hilariously expressed that his biggest worry was being left behind buried at a cemetery while other people go out to drink. In the clip posted on Instagram by @insidegist, Kau says:

"The next thing you go out to drink. Haaah! While I'm in the coffin very thirsty. Damn it, father God help me."

Killer Kau, Mpura and three other upcoming Amapiano artists who were in their vehicle passed away in a head-on collision. ZAlebs reported that some social media users have suggested that Kau predicted his own death because he filmed the video a few days before his tragic passing.

Source: Briefly.co.za