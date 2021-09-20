Jolidee Matongo: Police Rush to Find the Cause of Joburg Mayor’s Car Crash

The authorities are currently recreating the death of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo who died on Saturday, 18 September

Following a day of door-to-door campaigning, Matongo along with a pedestrian and another driver succumbed to their injuries

The late politician's family are still reeling following his unexpected and horrific passing over the weekend

JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement authorities are attempting to put together the horrid crash that took the life of Johannesburg's newly elected mayor Jolidee Matongo. The accident occurred on Saturday, 18 September, on Joburg's Golden Highway.

Reports state that an unidentified pedestrian and a Lenasia driver, who also died in the accident, are key to the investigation. Matongo was making his way back home from door-to-door election campaigning with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Police are attempting to get to the bottom of the car crash that took the life of Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo. Image: Lerato Hlongwa

Source: Facebook

Matongo's family have stated that they are devastated by his untimely passing. A family spokesperson said that some members of Matongo's family had made their way to KZN for a ceremony which he was also supposed to attend.

According to IOL, the family spokesperson went on to explain that they are trying to come to terms with his death and that they hope they will get stronger.

A report by SowetanLIVE revealed that a police source stated that the current theory is that the unknown pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when one of the two vehicles tried to avoid him before knocking into the other car in the process.

