Port Elizabeth Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga was involved in a deadly accident that claimed the lives of two individuals

The accident is believed to have taken place after lockdown curfew had come into effect on Saturday night

The two individuals who lost their lives are yet to be identified by the South African Police Services in the Eastern Cape

PORT ELIZABETH - Democratic Alliance's Mandela Bay mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga was involved in a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of two people on Saturday night.

Bhanga is the current mayor of Port Elizabeth and was nominated again to run for the mayoral position in the next local government elections.

Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga was involved in a car accident that claimed two lives in Port Elizabeth.

Source: Twitter

According to IOL, the crash happened after curfew, which has raised a few questions about what Nqaba was doing on the road at that time. Nqaba collided with an Audi sedan while driving his Mercedes-Benz at 11:30pm.

The two occupants of the Audi sedan are said to have died on the scene. According to a report by SABC News, Nqaba sustained significant injuries that required surgery and is currently in intensive care.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened against Nqaba and the South African Police Services in Eastern Cape is attempting to locate the families of the deceased, says police spokesperson Sandra van Rensburg.

"Both occupants identities are still unknown in the Audi, died on the scene and the alleged driver of the Mercedes Benz is currently in hospital,” says van Rensburg.

The provincial leader of DA in the Eastern Cape Andrew Whitfield stated that the party was saddened by the fatal car crash and that the party sends out its condolences to the families affected.

Source: Briefly.co.za