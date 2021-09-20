“RIP My Hero”: Woman Bids Farewell to Her Grandfather Who Just Turned 103

A local woman has headed online to pay tribute to her wonderful grandfather who just passed away

The old man lived to be 103-years-old and had 12 wives and more than 70 grandchildren

Mzansi headed to the comments section to celebrate the old man's very fruitful life

A local woman has social media users talking after sharing her grandfather's incredible story. The 103-year-old apparently had 12 wives and 43 children and was really loved by his big family.

A local woman has just laid her 103-year-old grandfather to rest. He had 12 wives and more than 70 grandkids. Images: @NeshRiena/Twitter

, Twitter user @NeshRiena shared this heartfelt message along with a few sweet photos of her favourite guy.

"103 years of life, 12 wives, 43 children and 70+ Grandchildren. Rest in peace my Hero."

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their reactions to the old man's passing. Some people humorously remarked that it was the old man's many wives who allowed him to live such a long and healthy life.

Check out some of the other comments below:

@LwaizakaM said:

"My late uncle had close to 200 kids, one wife and many baby mamas."

@RICHARD_KHUMALO said:

"I am sincerely inspired and motivated that my l will achieve my dream but the problem is just by dating 2 women already there is war manje how am l going to get to 15 wives that l want."

@Lindiwe90917056 said:

"Remember women from 103 years back are different from today’s ones."

@MuzkhonaS said:

"Okay, okay I want to make sure I got this right neh... You said 12 wives, 40+ kids and what else...?"

@AyaGcwensa said:

"Bathong he even looks younger."

@SeniDaCease_Msg said:

"Man's lived hey, God Grootman that one, Salute."

@Caiphusm2 said:

"Life to be celebrated, well-lived. May he rest well."

"Wait a minute, did you just 12wives?? I can't even manage 1."

@EliasMan_L said:

"LMAO one wife for every month of the year."

@Petty_Springer said:

"12 wives? Challenge accepted."

@Thami_Gulu said:

"Real G... his legacy will never fade! RIP."

@bamuzajusto said:

"Guys can we give that family a space as they're many, they can conduct funeral to rest the hero in power alone."

