Man Proposes to American Lady During Church Programme, Gets Priceless Reaction

A man, Darrel Frater, has shared on social media how he proposed to his American girlfriend while they were at church

Darrel stated that he made the move right in the presence of friends, church members and God to his heartthrob

The reaction of the unsuspecting lady, named Roselly Genao, was adorable as she went on to give an affirmative response

A man has celebrated his successful proposal to his lover on social media with a narration of how it played out.

The Trenton resident in the US made a marriage proposal to his girlfriend identified as Roselly Genao at an annual church programme tagged Open Heaven Music Festival they had attended.

He made the move in the presence of church members. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Darrel Frater

He shares what was most important about the proposal

In a LinkedIn post, the excited man revealed that the proposal was made in the presence of friends and church members. Darrel however stated that doing it in the presence of God was the most important thing to him.

He wrote:

"Yesterday was a night to remember! She said Yes! Last night I proposed to my girlfriend Roselly Genao at my church's annual Open Heaven Music Festival in the presence of all of our friends, family, church members, and most importantly in the presence of the Lord! I pray that our relationship can serve as an example of what God can do through a couple devoted to serving the Lord."

From the image he shared, the lady looked awestruck seeing him propose to her as she placed hands on her mouth.

Social media users congratulate the lovebirds

Joanah Eyere wrote:

"Wow! I'm super happy for you. Love is a beautiful thing, marriage is amazing. With friendship, commitment and God at the centre of it all, marital success is sure . "A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken." —Ecclesiastes 4:12..."

Emmanuel Akoma stated:

"Wow! Congratulations sir!"

Nduka Offiah said:

"Congrats! Wish you a happy married life!"

Dean Cantave remarked:

"Darrel Frater, MBA well done my friend! God bless and congratulations!"

