A video has warmed hearts on social media in which a first-time father became emotional as he carried his baby for the first time

The dad couldn't control his tears of joy when a nurse placed the bouncing baby boy in his arms for the father-child bond to begin

Social media users were also emotional after watching the video as many pointed out that the father's reaction had them in tears

A first-time father has warmed hearts on social media with his reaction as he carried his baby for the first time.

In the video that was shared by @goodnews_movement, the man sat on a chair and was restless as a nurse was about to put his son in his arms.

The new dad warmed hearts online with his reaction as he carried his son for the first time.

Source: UGC

He said he has never carried a newborn, adding that the baby he carried was like two years old.

The nurse asked him to relax before putting the baby in his arms. He became emotional when he held his baby in his arms for the first time.

Social media reacts

Many social media users were also emotional after watching the video and they flooded the comment section of the post with their thoughts.

Instagram user with the handle @staceygrzzz said:

"Oh my god, that’s the sweetest thing ever! Congratulations, Dad!!"

@traveljunkiegurl commented:

"Omg so sweet he's gonna be a wonderful father."

@gregsimmonspe wrote:

"There is NOTHING more joyful that the first time a guy holds his child! Good on ya man!"

@iam_irisha commented:

"His reaction had me in tears. You can feel his love for his son. So sweet."

@beejamdijeli said:

"Anddd just like that I’m crying at my desk."

@fraushabazmachternst wrote:

"And this is how a father is born."

