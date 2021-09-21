Sizwe Dhlomo wants the youth of Mzansi to help themselves instead of waiting for celebs to create platforms for them

The media personality told a fan recently that he should start his own thing and not wait for Siz to create an opportunity for him

At his age, the 38-year-old star said he now has different priorities to the Mzansi youth

Sizwe Dhlomo has encouraged Mzansi youth to try and open doors for themselves instead of waiting for celebs to create opportunities for them.

The media personality was reacting to a peep who asked him to use his influence to help young people of Mzansi. The tweep asked the radio personality to give platforms to the youth.

The TV host shared that he is getting old and his life has taken a different direction. He urged the peep to start his own thing instead of waiting for someone to employ him.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Kaya FM presenter took to Twitter and reacted to the desperate youth:

"Then start it. I’m 38 years old, I’ve got different priorities in my life."

Other tweeps took to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@majorleague1313 said:

"Its not easy to start something without influence and funding."

@toperoM wrote:

"And connections to the right people."

@nicki_D_ commented:

"Well put Sizwe."

@Ivanamics wrote:

"We appreciate what you did for the game man. Siz and Scoop was out of this world!!"

