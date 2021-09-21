A Nigerian student in SS1 identified simply as Mallam M has got massive help after he was captured trying to make it to school in the rain

In the photo, he braved the weather, looking all drenched as he rode on his bicycle from his village to school

A kind man, Ibrahim Sanyi-Sanyi, said he would be giving the young man the sum of R3 600 and other school's materials

A young boy whose story of bravery went viral weeks ago as a kind Samaritan, Ibrahim Sanyi-Sanyi said he would like to donate to him is in the news again.

In a recent post by Ibrahim on Saturday, September 18, the Nigerian man revealed that the said student, called Mallam M, has been found.

Ibrahim Sanyi-Sanyi decided to help the young student. Photo source: Ibrahim Sanyi-Sanyi

I will give him R3 600

He stated that the boy is an SS1 student of Government Arabic Secondary School, Kura and he journeys from his village to school every day.

The good Samaritan, therefore, added that he will be making a donation of R3 600, a school bag, and other school materials to the young boy.

Ibrahim also called on others who are willing to make donations towards the boy's welfare to do so.

Read the Facebook post below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Lawal Umar Faruk said:

"Oga Sanyi-Sanyi, you are an inspiration to many of us. May Allah bless you, your wealth and family. May He accept all you’ve been doing as acts of Ibadat."

Bello Karfi said:

"That's very grateful of you sir, we want be part of your inspirational journey. Please were to send?"

Ibrahim Hussain said:

"Masha Allah... May Allah reward you abundantly and those who'll follow your lead... May the items help mold the unyielding student into a better student and version of himself."

Sen A A Bala said:

"Oga I think with 100k u can buy a second-hand motorcycle for him."

