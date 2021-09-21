In a short and sweet Twitter post, Ntsako Mabasa let her followers know she is now a qualified attorney

She shared images of her standing at the High Court of Pretoria with a beaming smile

Social media users praised Ntsako for her achievement and wished her well in the next chapter of the journey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Loud, proud and letting the world know she is now an admitted attorney is Ntsako Mabasa. In a Twitter post, she shared the good news along with images of her standing at the High Court of Pretoria. If the images could speak they would scream, "Yes! I made it and now it's time for me to shine."

Ntsako Mabasa is the latest attorney to join SA's law community. She is excited to be a part if it and can't wait to start her career. Image: @Ntsako_15/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post was met with major respect and in just a short space of time, it has garnered close to 700 likes and 65 retweets.

Take a look at the post that's making Mzansi proud:

"Kindly allow me to reintroduce myself. I am Ntsako Mabasa, an Admitted Attorney of the High Court, RSA."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In fine style, the Twitterverse came out singing her praises and showing her major love.

@MsNkunaT said:

"Yaaaas, congratulations!"

@KikiRed said:

"You see this is the content I signed up for. Congratulations beautiful."

@RulzKay1 said:

"Congratulations my sister."

This queen even received a random offer to view a property:

Young man who built drone from scratch picked by top US company Tesla, celebrates in cute photos

In previous news, Briefly News reported on a young man, Tobenna Uzuegbunam, who is also living his dreams after landing a job with US company Tesla. Making the announcement in a LinkedIn post, he stated that he is still in shock at the thought that he now works in the top electric car-making company.

The full-time product engineer at Tesla stated that he knew there was need to invest in himself before any company would want to do so.

He said doors close for bigger ones to open

Tobenna appreciated God for guiding him and expressed hope that his story inspires others to understand that some doors close so that bigger ones will open.

Social media users celebrate him

Priscilia Amadi wrote:

"It's the grit for me. If no one invites you to their table build yours... I'm glad you did, I can relate to being in shock, some opportunities can take your breath away. Congratulations Tobenna Uzuegbunam."

Carlos G. remarked:

"Congratulations. Wow! I just want to give an observation. If you built a drone from scratch your sophomore year. You could have ended up building a drone company."

James Akinfemi Caulcrick wrote:

"Congratulations son, inspiring. But do remember the home country Ng. and its people without proper nor stable electricity and in dire need of such amazing experience & expertise.

"Its a pipe dream to build an akin factory there. Your input & that of many others alike beggars. Again Kudos! And keep the Blessed Flag flying . Stay Safe and Blessed. Cheers x."

Source: Briefly.co.za