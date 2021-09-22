@PabiieR is one of many unfortunate souls who experienced the fender bender rite of passage and took to Twitter for some emotional release

She thanked God she was uninjured but couldn't say the same for her poor little Picanto after a a smashed-up left side

Parbiie's followers offered support and assured her this is a normal occurrence on Mzansi's roads and she should not be scared to drive

Source: Twitter

She shared an image of her Kia Picanto slightly damaged on the left side. But as far as road accidents go, Parbiie had a minor experience and she is lucky it wasn't too hectic.

Take a look at the post:

Her Twitter followers came out to reassure and support her during her ordeal.

@SavageMaveriick:

"Stay safe hle."

@MasekoMojalefa:

"May the Lord God give you strength and power."

@Sipho65079621:

"You are blessed."

@FutureBite:

"You are just bitten, you will recover."

@lestailor91:

"Thank God you're still fine."

@Goitse_Kele:

"Ke morning traffic."

Source: Briefly.co.za