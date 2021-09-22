Afi Antonio: Ghanaian Philanthropist Receives Global Humanitarian Award

Afi Antonio, a renowned Ghanaian philanthropist, has received global recognition for her relentless efforts

The founder of Afi Antonio Foundation won the Social Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Humanitarian Awards Global 2021

Afi has been helping children living with different conditions as well as underprivileged women in diverse ways

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ghana's own philanthropist, Afi Antonio, who is the founder of the popular Afi Antonio Foundation, has been awarded as the Social Entrepreneur of the Year at Humanitarian Awards Global 2021.

The Awards scheme was instituted to identify, honour, and celebrate a cross-section of the most influential and accomplished businesses doing humanitarian works.

It also celebrates leaders from a wide range of industries who are committed to improving lives and preserving the environment through their work and businesses.

Sharing photos from the event on her Facebook handle, Afi Antonio also used the opportunity to express her gratitude towards the various individuals who have helped in her philanthropic works, although only one company was involved.

Ghanaian philanthropist Afi Antonio has received a global humanitarian award for her good deeds and tireless efforts. Credit: facebook.com/afi.antonio

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"No government support nor corporate organisation aside Verna Natural Mineral Water hmmmmm. You guys have brought me this far and I'm really grateful. Thank you," she stated.

Afi is a lady who has become known for getting a lot of positive interventions for children living with different conditions.

In June this year, her foundation (AAF) organised Verna Mr & Miss Autism Ghana, which was a pageant for Ghanaian children living with autism.

This made AAF the first autism talent grooming and empowerment programme in Ghana to promote social inclusion through creative arts.

Talking to Briefly News about the contest, Ms. Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio, the founder of the foundation, said there were six contestants in the maiden edition that was held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Airport View Hotel.

See the post about Afi's award below

Before that, the Afi Antonio Foundation also empowered women with limited means at Anloga in the Volta Region to start their own businesses.

Information obtained directly by Briefly News confirmed that the empowerment programme under the theme, 'Empowering Women And Girls For a Better Tomorrow', was undertaken in partnership with Feminine Star Africa.

With the support of the department of social welfare in Anloga, 60 women/girls consisting of widows, single mothers, disabled women, and female school dropouts were trained with entrepreneurial skills.

BI Phakathi moved by honest homeless guy's outlook on life, gives him R640

South Africa’s well known but 'faceless' philanthropist, BI Phakathi, has just blessed another poor man who displayed a high degree of honesty. The man, Jacques, was asked to go buy bread for Phakathi and the guy came back with the food and change - the honesty touched the Good Samaritan and he gave him a stack of cash.

Mzansi social media users are now sharing their reactions to the viral video clip and some say BI was wrong to test the poor chap.

BI Phakathi met a poor man and gave him money to buy something to eat and revealed that he thought he would never come back with the R20. However, the honest guy managed to come back with the food and change.

In his words, the young man even confessed himself: “It’s not always easy to find honest people.”

He said his name is Jacques and stays in the streets but he gets help from generous people. He continued to say sometimes he pays R25 for a place to stay and that’s why he’s hustling on the streets.

Jacques told BI Phakathi that he was once stabbed for a mere R7 and decided to be an honest man ever since. BI later gave him R640 to buy food because he was faithful.

The clip is attracting all the good reactions from the Good Samaritan’s followers via Facebook. He wrote on social media:

“Tested him if he will come back with money or run away.”

Source: Briefly.co.za