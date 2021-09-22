Katlego Mokgethi is a rare human being who has tapped into her limitless potential as a formidable businesswoman

Katlego's recent LinkedIn post has Mzansi shook as they discovered she is a 30-year-old CEO

She owns a company that places importance on growing Pan-African businesses with the goal to help eradicate unemployment and poverty on the continent

All it takes is a short and sweet post to get your social media followers hooked. For Katlego Mokgethi, all she had to say was:

"I'm a 30-year-old CEO."

Now, that is a serious flex and Mzansi knows it!

Her post blew up in a matter of minutes as people from around South Africa and even the wider continent tried to understand how she achieved this incredible career milestone.

Katlego Mokgethi is a business mogul and is already a CEO at the incredibly young age of 30. Image: Katlego Mokgethi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

However, with not many details to work with, Briefly News had to do a little digging and we found out just how incredible this queen truly is.

Katlego is a real estate entrepreneur and the Managing Director at Van De Carter Investments (PTY) LTD. She started the company at the young of 24 and this was her first giant leap into the world of real estate.

Her vision for Van De Carter is to be the leading diversified real estate company with a Pan-African heartbeat. Katlego believes that growing Pan-African businesses is integral for alleviating unemployment and cyclical poverty in Africa.

Now that we have a meaty background on this trailblazer, let's take a look at what's going on in the comment section of the post:

Josephine Yelang:

"Beautiful Katle with brains! You make African women proud, kudos. I love to see the number of youths whose lives you're impacting. That's the way to go for Africa! We need to brew more leaders as we climb so we form a strong ladder of women leaders for change! Courage and keep walking."

Sudhir Munasur:

"You are the change, the pulse that will one day lead to waves of young CEOs. Congratulations on your achievement."

Reason Matumba:

"What an innovative young lady, keep that up. I am also challenged as a man. You never know how many you will help through this post... Congrats and wish you grace of God through this career."

