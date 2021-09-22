Meet Kagiso Nkomo: SA Inspired by Local Man Who Founded His Own Paint Company

A local businessman founded his very own South African-produced paint company and is sure to succeed with his positive energy

The entrepreneur, Kagiso Nkomo, has a real passion for young people and hopes to contribute to job creation

Mzansi flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the inspiring entrepreneur

One South African entrepreneur certainly takes pride in his role, having founded a locally-produced paint manufacturing company. Kagiso Nkomo is the creator of Bloemfontein-based and black-owned Dumax Paintstakes.

Businessman Kagiso Nkomo has founded his very own locally manufactured paint company. Images: @Kagiso Nkomo/Facebook

The company makes and sells high-quality decorative, speciality and industrial paints.

Briefly News headed online to share the young businessman's inspiring story. One of Nkomo's biggest dreams is to provide employment for the struggling youth of SA.

Check out some of the touching reactions to the viral post below:

Thapelo Masipa said:

"Well done sir, good job and great achievement."

Vukile Justin Mavula said:

"Indlela endonwabe ngayo,we would love to see more of our people at this level."

Ofentse Benjamin Ditlhareng said:

"That's what we need in our communities... Big Up!"

Nkosinathi Mazibuko said:

"Black excellence... shine, African child, shine!!!!"

Obakeng Lesley said:

"What a wonderful work brother, viva viva..."

Daniel Banda said:

"Well done, good job."

Sisters who make recycled plastic bricks celebrate a major milestone: #BossBabes

In more inspiring news, Briefly News previously reported that a locally manufactured brick company has impressed South Africans with its latest announcement. Ramtsilo Plasti-Bricks was founded by the Tsiloane sisters and today their eco-friendly products can be found in Builders Warehouse stores.

Heading to the official company social media page, @ramtsilo shared the incredible news.

"We are So so proud to announce that the plastic bricks can now be found in Builders warehouse stores #Plasticrecycling #Ecofriendly #Ecobricks," the company captioned the post.

The women-founded start-up also shared a smiley snap of one of the Tsiloane sister's standing proudly near a pile of the bricks. These girls are certainly making waves in the world of sustainable business.

Local social media users were really proud of the incredible businesswoman. Many remarked that it was about time Mzansi caught on to the eco-friendly trends of home building across the globe.

Other curious people simply wanted a little bit more information on the interesting new product.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Lekako3 said:

"Sisters are doing it for themselves."

@MandlaJiyana_ said:

"Congrats... plastic bricks are the future. It's high time SA catches up and utilizes these great innovations that's widely used in Europe."

@Thabethe_Ra said:

"Please do a video demonstrating how plastic bricks are used to build a structure, the sand or cement they are compatible with."

@Kefinest said:

"It's recycled plastic mixed with sand and cement like you would to your normal brick… just about 30% of plastic… and doesn't crack easy... in fact its performance is way better than your normal brick."

@mmekwat_t said:

"I last heard of these on @Powerfm987 some time ago. A great innovation solving a persistent challenge to the environment. Splendid."

