Sisters Who Make Recycled Plastic Bricks Celebrate a Major Milestone: #BossBabes

An eco-friendly plastic brick company has headed online to celebrate its product being sold in a major retail outlet

The brick manufacturing and construction business was founded by two sisters, Kekeletso and Kedibone Tsiloane

Mzansi took to the comments section to share their reactions to the super inspirational news

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A locally manufactured brick company has impressed South Africans with its latest announcement. Ramtsilo Plasti-Bricks was founded by the Tsiloane sisters and today their eco-friendly products can be found in Builders Warehouse stores.

Ramtsilo “Plasti-Bricks” are officially available in major retailers across SA. The company was founded by two incredible sisters. Images: @ramtsilo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @ramtsilo shared the incredible news.

"We are So so proud to announce that the plastic bricks can now be found in Builders warehouse stores #Plasticrecycling #Ecofriendly #Ecobricks," the company captioned the post.

The women-founded start-up also shared a smiley snap of one of the Tsiloane sister's standing proudly near a pile of the bricks. These girls are certainly making waves in the world of sustainable business.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Local social media users were really proud of the incredible businesswoman. Many remarked that it was about time Mzansi caught on to the eco-friendly trends of home building across the globe.

Other curious people simply wanted a little bit more information on the interesting new product.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Lekako3 said:

"Sisters are doing it for themselves."

@MandlaJiyana_ said:

"Congrats... plastic bricks are the future. It's high time SA catches up and utilizes these great innovations that's widely used in Europe."

@Thabethe_Ra said:

"Please do a video demonstrating how plastic bricks are used to build a structure, the sand or cement they are compatible with."

@Kefinest said:

"It's recycled plastic mixed with sand and cement like you would to your normal brick… just about 30% of plastic… and doesn't crack easy... in fact its performance is way better than your normal brick."

@mmekwat_t said:

"I last heard of these on @Powerfm987 some time ago. A great innovation solving a persistent challenge to the environment. Splendid."

Female entrepreneur now earns 5 figures after 6 months in business: #Boss

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local entrepreneur has Mzansi shook after sharing that she now makes five figures after less than six months of business. The beautician specialises in applying lash extensions and has clearly been working super hard to secure the bag.

Heading online, @hoydiie shared the news of her success in a cute and simple tweet.

"Can’t believe I’m a 5-figure earner already and my business has been running for less than 6 months," she captioned the post.

Mzansi was certainly impressed by the young black woman making a way for herself. The hustler is not only stunning but clearly has some real business sense too and South Africans were left really inspired by her post.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@justrefentse said:

"Black girl magic!"

@Imanindaba said:

"Commmmmmmon mammmmmmi. Let's see that 6-figure tweet by December."

@philxsxnde said:

"You an inspiration. Keep up the good work and may good things come to you on a personal and business level."

@PickleR24844089 said:

"Congrats babes. You deserve it."

@tebogochauke said:

"Well done, Young, Gifted & Black."

@GlenK2914 said:

"Goals for my business. Manifesting this success in my company."

@Jay_Toy_ZA said:

"Slaying DOES bring in a lotta cash."

Source: Briefly.co.za