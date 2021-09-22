Shauwn Mkhize seems to be in the giving mood and is offering her Royal AM players bonuses for their efforts

Royal AM recently beat the mighty Kaizer Chiefs 4-1 in the DStv Premiership and she is super proud of them

Andile Mpisane will also be pitching in and management wants the club players to keep up the good work in the league

Royal AM players are going to be receiving a huge reward from their boss Shauwn Mkhize for their impressive win against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend. MaMkhize is super proud of her players and wants them to know that she appreciates their efforts.

Andile Mpisane, MaMkhize's son, will also be pitching in. The win made headlines and trended for days as fans tried to wrap their heads around what happened. According to reports, the owners of the club are ready to see more and will be paying the players extra cash.

MaMkhize wants to reward her players for their good performances lately. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

“The players will get big bonuses for that win. It has made the management very happy and to encourage them to keep it up, they have been promised big bonuses for whenever they score a big win,” said a source to The Citizen.

Bloemfontein Celtic's status was purchased by Royal AM ahead of this season, allowing them to compete in the DStv Premiership.

They were defeated by Swallows FC and Chippa United in their first two games of the season, but have since rebounded with wins over Chippa United and this hammering of Kaizer Chiefs.

Royal AM coach John Maduka says that they are building a team that is going to compete with other big names, according to a report by The South African.

"We are trying to build a team that can compete and to do that you need to win games because when you win games it gives the team confidence going forward," he said.

Social media users trolled Kaizer Chiefs for their loss to Royal AM

Earlier, Briefly News reported that it may have happened over the weekend, but social media users can't get over how Kaizer Chiefs lost 4-1 to Royal AM in the DStv Premiership. Fans are still talking about the shocker on social media with many trolling Amakhosi for what happened.

Stuart Baxter finally decided to let Njabulo Ngcobo start at the back for Kaizer Chiefs. It was expected that Ngcobo would strengthen the defence but it was not to be as four goals were conceded.

Kaizer Chiefs have been trending on social media ever since and social media users have had some analysis about the match. Fans are still trying to dissect the shocking loss in the league.

