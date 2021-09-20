Social Media Users Continue to Troll Kaizer Chiefs After Dismal Loss to Royal AM

Kaizer Chiefs suffered an embarrassing loss against Royal AM in the DStv Premiership on Saturday evening

Amakhosi did everything they could but it was not enough because Royal AM were definitely on form on the day

Social media users are still reacting to the defeat online and some Kaizer Chiefs fans were extremely tired of the results

It may have happened over the weekend, but social media users can't get over how Kaizer Chiefs lost 4-1 to Royal AM in the DStv Premiership. Fans are still talking about the shocker on social media with many trolling Amakhosi for what happened.

Stuart Baxter finally decided to let Njabulo Ngcobo start at the back for Kaizer Chiefs. It was expected that Ngcobo would strengthen the defence but it was not to be as four goals were conceded.

Keagan Dolly passes the ball during the DStv Premiership encounter with Royal AM. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have been trending on social media ever since and social media users have had some analysis about the match. Check out some of the reactions below:

@SihleGeneral10 said:

"I still say this once again, Anthony Agay is not Kaizer Chiefs material."

@abednego82 commented:

"Stuart Baxter must be protected at all cost. He must finish his 3-year contract at Kaizer Chiefs. Finish and klaar."

@HermaineM said:

"Kaizer Chiefs lost to MaMkhize, we won't recover from this one."

@ObieSwaden commented:

"The only team to score against Sundowns is Kaizer Chiefs. Give Baxter time."

@SyaInno said:

"The only thing I look forward to when Kaizer Chiefs is playing is Junior Khanye post-match analysis, there are more fun to watch than Kaizer Chiefs playing."

@Cellular_Jnr commented:

"Not even my ex could pull a heartbreak like this... Kaizer Chiefs is so consistent in doing that."

Jabu Mahlangu not impressed with Khama Billiat's attitude

In other Kaizer Chiefs news, Briefly News reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player Jabu Mahlangu is questioning Khama Billiat's efforts on the pitch. This came after Kaizer Chiefs' shock defeat to Royal AM in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

Billiat should've been more careful and tracked back after losing the ball in the opponents' box, according to Jabu Mahlangu. This resulted in the final goal of the game, which saw the result ending in a 4-1 defeat.

"Billiat lost the ball on the D-line of the 18-area. He didn't even show that he's lost the ball and it's a counter-attack," said Mahlangu on SuperSport TV.

