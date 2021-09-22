'Kubi': Clip Shows Sparse Crowd at David Makhura ANC Address, Saffas Ghost Meeting

Politicians are working around the clock in their attempt to woo voters ahead of the local government elections

Gauteng Premier David Makhura was met by a low turnout in a recent voter mobilisation drive for the African National Congress (ANC)

A video of his address is doing the rounds on social media as South Africans mocked the ANC over the disappointing attendance

Politicians en masse are working around the clock in their attempt to woo voters ahead of the highly-revved local government elections scheduled for 1 November.

It was no different for Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who, as Briefly News understands, travelled to Soweto to engage supporters and prospective voters from South Africa's most populous township on Sunday.

A video of Makhura – shared by a Twitter user @54Battalion – engaging anything but a large crowd has been circulating on social media.

The caption read:

"Premier of Gauteng David Makhura addressing a very Big Anc Meeting somewhere in Gauteng. Numbers don't lie."

Predictably, the caption is sarcastic in its tone as the clip clearly shows a less than beefy turnout.

Social media users seemed to agree with each other on this point. They also took the time to heap heavy criticism on the party and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Social media users mock ANC on low turnout

The 14-second video was video close to 67 000 times, attracted nearly 1 500 likes. Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers the most sauce-filled reactions.

@MathekgaBino shared:

"Sadly their luck is over. Can't fool people forever. 27 years of mediocrity is a very long time. People can see now."

@Xolani66926469 wrote:

"Less than 20 people. It's bad for corrupt ANC."

@Endani8 offered:

"Lol, they vote for ANC in the Eastern Cape and then flee to the Western Cape."

@DallasMaloka jibed;

"Wow, such a big crowd. Can't wait to hear @SABCNews' version of 'hundreds of supporters'."

Video shows woman stomping on ANC apparel, heated brawl soon erupts

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that a video of a local woman stomping on some ANC merchandise is making the rounds on social media.

It seems her actions really triggered members of the African National Congress who were nearby as soon a heated fistfight erupts between the party and members of the community.

Heading online, Twitter user @VusiSambo shared the viral video.

"You show up uninvited to sell ‘our people’ yet another electioneering pipe dream, you get your ass handed to you," he captioned the post in part.

